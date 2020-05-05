Video: GT Launches New Zaskar LT Trail Hardtail

Geometry:

Specifications:



GT Zaskar LT Elite



- Fork: SR Suntour Zeron 35, 130mm, Coil, 15x110

- Brakes: Shimano MT410 Hydro Disc, 180/160mm Rotors

- Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle

- Dropper: TranzX Dropper, Internal Routing, 31.6

- Cockpit: GT Alloy Bars 780mm wide, 15mm rise / GT Alloy Stem 45mm

- Contact: WTB Silverado Sport saddle / GT Statement Grips

- Tyres: WTB Breakout Comp, DNA Compound, 29x2.3

- Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0, 32h, Tubeless Ready Rims / Shimano MT400 hubs

- Price: £999 / €1,199





GT Zaskar LT Expert



- Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL 130mm, 15x110mm, 51mm OffSet

- Brakes: Shimano MT410 Hydro Disc, 180/160mm Rotors

- Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle / with SX Chain and Cassette

- Dropper: TranzX Dropper, Internal Routing, 31.6

- Cockpit: GT Alloy Bars 780mm wide, 15mm rise / GT Alloy Stem 45mm

- Contact: Fabric Scoop Sport / FunGuy Grips

- Tyres: Maxxis Minion WT Dual Compound EXO - 2.5 DHF Front, 2.4 DHRII Rear

- Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0, 32h, Tubeless Ready Rims / Formula DC-511 Front Hub / Formula DC-1248 Rear Hub

- Price: £1,299 / €1,499



GT has announced the latest addition to the Zaskar family in the form of the Zaskar LT. The Zaskar's long and storied history makes it the only bike to have won World Cups in Downhill, XC, slalom, and trials. This latest iteration retains the iconic Triple Triangle design but utilizes it in a more aggressive, long travel package.Despite similarities at first glance, the LT model is not simply an upforked version of the current generation Zaskar but was designed from the ground up around a 130mm fork with more aggressive geo to match. The new bike also incorporates floating seatstays that GT claims offer 50% more vertical compliance when compared to a traditional double-diamond frame.Both Elite and Expert models of the Zaskar come with 130mm travel forks although GT says you can put up to 140mm on the front if you wish. As well as being designed around 130mm of travel, the new Zaskar LT comes with dropper posts and 1x12 speed drivetrains across the range. The frame also features 12x148mm boost spacing with a thru-axle.The £999/€1199 Elite model comes equipped with an SR Suntour Zeron 35 Coil fork, SRAM SX Eagle gearing and WTB Breakout tires. The Expert version is priced at £1299/€1499 features a Rockshox 35 Gold RL fork, SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain (it uses an SX cassette), Maxxis Minion Dual Compound EXO casing tires and some smaller improvements like Fabric grips and saddle.Currently, the GT Zaskar LT is only available in the UK and EU although it is coming to the US in the future.