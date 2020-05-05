Video: GT Launches New Zaskar LT Trail Hardtail

May 5, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

GT has announced the latest addition to the Zaskar family in the form of the Zaskar LT. The Zaskar's long and storied history makes it the only bike to have won World Cups in Downhill, XC, slalom, and trials. This latest iteration retains the iconic Triple Triangle design but utilizes it in a more aggressive, long travel package.

Despite similarities at first glance, the LT model is not simply an upforked version of the current generation Zaskar but was designed from the ground up around a 130mm fork with more aggressive geo to match. The new bike also incorporates floating seatstays that GT claims offer 50% more vertical compliance when compared to a traditional double-diamond frame.





Geometry:


Specifications:

Both Elite and Expert models of the Zaskar come with 130mm travel forks although GT says you can put up to 140mm on the front if you wish. As well as being designed around 130mm of travel, the new Zaskar LT comes with dropper posts and 1x12 speed drivetrains across the range. The frame also features 12x148mm boost spacing with a thru-axle.

The £999/€1199 Elite model comes equipped with an SR Suntour Zeron 35 Coil fork, SRAM SX Eagle gearing and WTB Breakout tires. The Expert version is priced at £1299/€1499 features a Rockshox 35 Gold RL fork, SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain (it uses an SX cassette), Maxxis Minion Dual Compound EXO casing tires and some smaller improvements like Fabric grips and saddle.

Currently, the GT Zaskar LT is only available in the UK and EU although it is coming to the US in the future.


GT Zaskar LT Elite

- Fork: SR Suntour Zeron 35, 130mm, Coil, 15x110
- Brakes: Shimano MT410 Hydro Disc, 180/160mm Rotors
- Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle
- Dropper: TranzX Dropper, Internal Routing, 31.6
- Cockpit: GT Alloy Bars 780mm wide, 15mm rise / GT Alloy Stem 45mm
- Contact: WTB Silverado Sport saddle / GT Statement Grips
- Tyres: WTB Breakout Comp, DNA Compound, 29x2.3
- Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0, 32h, Tubeless Ready Rims / Shimano MT400 hubs
- Price: £999 / €1,199


GT Zaskar LT Expert

- Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL 130mm, 15x110mm, 51mm OffSet
- Brakes: Shimano MT410 Hydro Disc, 180/160mm Rotors
- Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle / with SX Chain and Cassette
- Dropper: TranzX Dropper, Internal Routing, 31.6
- Cockpit: GT Alloy Bars 780mm wide, 15mm rise / GT Alloy Stem 45mm
- Contact: Fabric Scoop Sport / FunGuy Grips
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion WT Dual Compound EXO - 2.5 DHF Front, 2.4 DHRII Rear
- Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0, 32h, Tubeless Ready Rims / Formula DC-511 Front Hub / Formula DC-1248 Rear Hub
- Price: £1,299 / €1,499





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Hardtails GT Gt Zaskar


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Eurobike to Run Slimmed Down Event in November]
115068 views
Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
89898 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
74207 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: 7 Million Clif Bars Donated]
68265 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
66665 views
Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike
60456 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Homemade Steel Downhill Bike
54372 views
PYGA's New Carbon Trail Bike - Handmade in South Africa
46970 views

26 Comments

  • 12 1
 GT will call anything a Zaskar nowadays... It's a step in the right direction, but now Zaskars are cheap trail bikes?
  • 6 1
 It's a PR dizaskar, dragging a legendary bike's name through the dirt like this! Also it's not really a triple triangle if the seat stays don't meet the seat post and top tube, there are actually only two triangles here but from the side profile it carries over a similar look to the traditional design.
  • 4 0
 @DirtyDee: IMO Triple triangle was used to increase stiffness in the olden days when frames were noodly. These days the frames are stiff enough and brands are looking to increase comfort/vertical compliance - that is why they don't weld the seat stays to seat tube anymore.
  • 1 0
 Should have called it the Moto instead- similar intent of use as the original.
  • 8 1
 Not a bad looking bike, to be honest. My local trails don’t really demand anything longer or slacker. I’m sure this bike will get lots of hate- “HoW dO YoU EvEN rIDe a BiKe wiTH a 66° heAD aNgle??” But realistically this is more than enough bike for a lot of people and their trails, at a great value.

I like the idea of the compliant stays- would like to see some proof of that though. Santa Cruz Chameleon is the only other alloy hardtail that I know of that makes that claim, though I’m sure there are more.

This actually looks a lot like a budget Chameleon to me.
  • 8 0
 50% more than none is still none.
  • 1 2
 @watchman. 0x.05=0
  • 3 0
 - morning and slow - thought I read... Gonna get cofee.
  • 7 0
 Nice try GT. Make it polished alu and some anodized colors like purple or light blue, then we'd be talking.
  • 1 0
 I'd but one if it came with a yellow Pike.
  • 1 0
 What's the problem with your standover heigts GT??? All the full squish bikes and now this trail bike have frighteningly high tob tubes. It gives me shivers when I feel a tob tube on my knee on a steep trail. As long as there are no 300mm dropper posts a 520mm seat tube also seems pointless on XL with so many riders considering upsizing to the next frame size when they prefer a longer bike. A long seat tube and high tob tube may just be the reason to go elsewhere for them. Other than that: great move... people must be reminded that the original Zaskar was not an XC bike by any means... actually it was just the top of the line (Xizang??) when all the bikes in the market were basically they same geo numbers, and had to do all and everything.
  • 1 0
 I approve. Would like to have an idea of weight on the bike. I'm also curious when this will be available in the US, as my kid has been wanting a Zaskar for a while (he's a GT fanboy).

Not loving the colors, but that's mainly because I'm really over tan bikes. The Pro/Team colorway for the GT full sus bikes (the blue with yellow lettering) is also one of my favorites currently, so I'd like to see them continue with that bold look, not these sort of muted, bland colors. I might like this blue more in the wild, though.
  • 3 0
 Looks good value in all honesty, yes it's not the legendary zaskar but it looks bang on for the cash
  • 3 0
 They should have used Steel instead, with a more aggressive slacker head angle, like 64deg.
  • 1 0
 Then it wouldn't have been a Zaskar more of a Karakoram. I think they still should take back the Karakoram model name on a 29+ krampus style adventure bike with the old tequila sunrise paint scheme. They won´t though cause it makes to much sense.
  • 3 0
 Shoulda made the top tube straight.
  • 2 0
 I was thinking that it looks very nice, until I looked at the reach and seattube length on the xl that is.
  • 1 0
 I cant real understand why nx against slx, tranzx is a good dropper, and 35 fork not to bad!
  • 1 0
 Still waiting for the new Sanction; hopefully witha a free floating BB and rearward axle-path(I wish Frown ).
  • 1 0
 Gotta love some TT!
  • 1 0
 Id ride it
  • 1 0
 XL Stack is rather low.
  • 1 2
 66 is way too steep for a hardtail
  • 1 0
 Tell that to a Honzo.
  • 1 0
 is it?
  • 1 0
 too steep for what? I'd rather a good ole 71 to slalom around the trees ;-p

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012114
Mobile Version of Website