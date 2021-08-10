Video: GT's All-Star Lineup Rides the Force

It’s smoother, faster and more composed than ever before. Featuring an idler-enhanced LTS design, rad geometry and a progressive aesthetic, the Force Carbon is designed to be the most capable enduro bike, allowing you to unleash your speed and push the limit out on the trail.
Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, and Trevor Burke unleash the new Force Carbon.
Stay tuned as we unleash each rider's full segments in the coming weeks...
Filmed by Jules Bellot, Last Light Cinema, Blur Media, Influx Productions, Luis Para, Timo Arnaux, and Louis Citadelle
Edited by Jules Bellot
