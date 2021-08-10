Video: GT's All-Star Lineup Rides the Force

Aug 10, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

It’s smoother, faster and more composed than ever before. Featuring an idler-enhanced LTS design, rad geometry and a progressive aesthetic, the Force Carbon is designed to be the most capable enduro bike, allowing you to unleash your speed and push the limit out on the trail.

Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, and Trevor Burke unleash the new Force Carbon.

Stay tuned as we unleash each rider's full segments in the coming weeks...

Ian Lean
Simon Valenti
Matt Wragg


Filmed by Jules Bellot, Last Light Cinema, Blur Media, Influx Productions, Luis Para, Timo Arnaux, and Louis Citadelle

Edited by Jules Bellot



5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Seriously good vibes coming from GT these days- Wyn, Brage, Craik, Jess Blewitt not to mention Martin and Noga, rock solid All Stars not rock stars
  • 2 0
 Truth. Definitely a "Good Times" crew!
  • 3 0
 Absolute banger of a video, well done GT!
  • 2 0
 Sick!
  • 1 0
 So this new GT is a push bike on the uphills?

