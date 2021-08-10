Video: GT's All-Star Lineup Rides the Force

Filmed by Jules Bellot, Last Light Cinema, Blur Media, Influx Productions, Luis Para, Timo Arnaux, and Louis Citadelle



Edited by Jules Bellot

Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, and Trevor Burke unleash the new Force Carbon.Stay tuned as we unleash each rider's full segments in the coming weeks...