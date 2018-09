Shalom from Tel Aviv!

Noga's parents are avid riders, and fully support her career choice.

Wheelies with Omer, Noga's fiancee.

Team manager Mark Maurissen gives Noga some knuckles before the Whistler EWS gets underway.

3rd place mission underway.

All the feels.

It doesn't get much better than standing on the Whistler podium with your teammate!

Israel is not the first place that comes to mind when you think of mountain biking. Over the past few years, Noga Korem has made her name in the EWS circuit, even landing herself on the podium in Whistler, one of the most prestigious races on the calendar. Despite her recent success in the EWS, her tie with mountain biking goes back to her youth. Watch it all in the latest episode of Spoke Tales.Filmed and edited by Last Light Cinema.MENTIONS: @GTBicycles