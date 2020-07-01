Video: Guided Foam Rolling With Dialed Health

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

🏆ONE BAND CORE CIRCUIT . Use this circuit to build a strong and stable core. Movements where you have to brace one part of your body while moving another are essential for feeling great on the bike. Let’s dive in: . All 3 of these movements require you to get your hips, abs, and shoulders in check. When you get into the position, get set by making sure there is no excessively arch in your back. If there is. You can fix it by tightening your low abs and rotating your hips(research posterior tilt). This will protect your spine. Then you can squeeze your glutes to make sure you have a straight line from your legs, up your torso. Now, pack your shoulder(research shoulder packing). This will protect your shoulder and build muscles that support this safe position for the future. *You can find videos on shoulder packing and posterior tilt on the Dialed Health YouTube channel. START MOVING FORWARD and try this thing! . 3 ROUNDS: Rest 30 Sec. Between Moves 1️⃣SIDE PLANK ROWS: 12 Reps(each side) 2️⃣HIGH PLANK PULL: 12 Reps(each side) 3️⃣BANDED SCISSORS: 24 Reps(alt. 12 each side) . 💬Tag a buddy who would be down to try this! It’s hard, think you can do these movements? I’ll start below👇🏼 . 🎥: @kymize #startmovingforward #strengthtrainingforcyclists #cycling #mtb #roadcycling #cyclingstrength @mointainbikeaction @pinkbike @vitalmtb @iamspecialized @iamspecialized_mtb @cyclingnews_feed @velonews