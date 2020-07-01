Video: Guided Foam Rolling With Dialed Health

Jul 1, 2020
by Derek Teel  
GUIDED TOTAL BODY FOAM ROLL SESSION

by DialedHealth
Views: 291    Faves: 7    Comments: 0

Start the “Guided Video” above to do the foam rolling session in real time with Dialed Health Trainer Derek. He gives direction for each movement along with useful tips to make each one as effective as possible.


Foam rolling will help unlock power that is currently being resisted by tight adhesions in your muscle fascia. It will flush toxins from your muscles, promote blood flow, and activate your parasympathetic nervous system aiding in recovery. Prioritize this session into your week or pick your favorite movements to implement daily. Watch the video below to learn more truths behind why we do it, along with some other tool options/styles that you may prefer.


WHY WE FOAM ROLL

by DialedHealth
Views: 68    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Foam Rolling Solo Routine: 20-30 Min
*Spend at least 30 seconds in each position. Very tight or bound up areas can take up to 90 seconds or more to release. Breathe and take the time where you need it. Each movement is in the recommended order from the Guided Video.


Glutes

Windshield Wipers

Back

Thoracic Extension

Latissimus Dorsi

Hamstrings

Calves

Anterior Tibialis

Quads

IT Bands

TFL

Adductors

Chest

Arms


START MOVING FORWARD AND DISCOVER YOUR PATH
Congrats on completing your recovery session today! Stay on track with your plan for the remainder of the week.


Visit dialedhealth.com for strength programs and workouts that will prioritize your style of riding.

Follow @dialedhealth on Instagram for MTB specific strength training, nutrition, coaching talks, and riding content.
link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram

🏆ONE BAND CORE CIRCUIT . Use this circuit to build a strong and stable core. Movements where you have to brace one part of your body while moving another are essential for feeling great on the bike. Let’s dive in: . All 3 of these movements require you to get your hips, abs, and shoulders in check. When you get into the position, get set by making sure there is no excessively arch in your back. If there is. You can fix it by tightening your low abs and rotating your hips(research posterior tilt). This will protect your spine. Then you can squeeze your glutes to make sure you have a straight line from your legs, up your torso. Now, pack your shoulder(research shoulder packing). This will protect your shoulder and build muscles that support this safe position for the future. *You can find videos on shoulder packing and posterior tilt on the Dialed Health YouTube channel. START MOVING FORWARD and try this thing! . 3 ROUNDS: Rest 30 Sec. Between Moves 1️⃣SIDE PLANK ROWS: 12 Reps(each side) 2️⃣HIGH PLANK PULL: 12 Reps(each side) 3️⃣BANDED SCISSORS: 24 Reps(alt. 12 each side) . 💬Tag a buddy who would be down to try this! It’s hard, think you can do these movements? I’ll start below👇🏼 . 🎥: @kymize #startmovingforward #strengthtrainingforcyclists #cycling #mtb #roadcycling #cyclingstrength @mointainbikeaction @pinkbike @vitalmtb @iamspecialized @iamspecialized_mtb @cyclingnews_feed @velonews

A post shared by dialed health (@dialedhealth) on



Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Health and Fitness


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
63192 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
60957 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
57204 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
50879 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
48853 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
43871 views
YT Releases Shred Spec Aluminium Capra & Decoy
43497 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
43427 views

27 Comments

  • 2 0
 The foam roller is awesome on recovery days and as a support during a training session like the Roller Angels. Watching and chatting with Derek has definitely boosted my training a ton! Follow his Instagram page and YouTube channel for lots of insights and good laughs people!
  • 1 0
 Awe the Roller Angels! I think those things rival the Thoracic Extensions...feels amazing. Really appreciate the shout out man!
  • 2 0
 That adductor foam roll is hugely beneficial For me. I find I spend excessive amounts of time rolling the lateral portions of my leg rather than medial, but removing medial adhesions plays a huge role in allowing proper hip and knee alignment. Not many people focus on that – shows Derek knows his stuff!

Awesome work, Derek!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the insight Jonathan! It's easy to get sucked into the same "problem" area overtime when that may not be the issue. Keep crushing it man!
  • 5 1
 Adhesions are a myth. Toxin flushing is a myth. Stop pushing this BS. www.physio-network.com/myth-busting-adhesions
  • 1 0
 Check out the "Why We Foam Roll" Video above. We address this...Also, have you spent much time on a roller?
  • 1 0
 Yep. But good luck convincing any of these science-proof individuals. They like kenisio tape and cupping too. Personally, I like me a good leech or two after a hard ride.
  • 1 0
 Not to mention rolling an IT band usually does more harm than good and doesn’t fix the most common issue.

youtu.be/1iODncOLJnk
  • 3 0
 Stoked to be working with Derek in person, helped my back a ton and my confidence on the bike. This roller routine is killer!
  • 1 0
 Thanks Brian! It's been so good to see you progress. Now that you have a hip hinge down, it's on!
  • 1 0
 Part of the reason foam rolling the lower adductors/VMO area is so painful is there's a nerve tunnel there, not necessarily because those muscles are tight. Pretty much anyone will feel that area "light up" when they roll it.
  • 4 0
 We're live! If you guys have any questions I'd love to answer them here.
  • 3 0
 Sick! Derek’s programs Are legit and money well spent. Thanks for all of your guidance!
  • 1 0
 @MTB-NorCal: Great having MTB NorCal as a part of the Dialed Fam! Thanks for the awesome feedback!
  • 1 0
 Great video's Derek. My physio has trained me back into running after a ~15 year hiatus with the help of many of the methods you displayed here. He does however hate when people say they are foam rolling their IT band, as you obviously displayed you understand this. The IT band is connecting tissue and if that's your focus and you should be rolling the muscles around the IT band and avoiding rolling directly on it as it causes a lot of pain for very little gain.
He's a bit of an interesting character and is very straight forward, but I get why he says this.
Anyways pointless post over, some great information on here that any human could benefit from! Cheers
  • 2 0
 Love Dialed Health's content. His goal is to help riders get better and it works. Excited to try this out!
  • 1 0
 You've got that right! Getting stronger and more mobile makes for even better times on the bike. Hope you like it!
  • 2 0
 Hell yah Derek! Thanks for getting all of us stoked to strength train again.
  • 2 0
 Great stuff! I’ve seen big improvements from your programs so far and going to keep it going!!
  • 2 0
 Legend! Love the free content.Thanks Derek!!
  • 2 0
 You got it! Thanks for all the support.
  • 2 0
 ???????????????? Well done! Looks like I need a new roller...
  • 1 0
 You thinking something stiffer? Nice to have a few options.
  • 1 0
 @DialedHealth: exactly, the one I currently have is a wet noodle hahahha
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the detailed guide on targeting certain areas ! I've been needing this.
  • 1 0
 Thanks Derek! Always wanted more instructions on a foam roller. Will be using this a lot more often.
  • 1 0
 W H E R E I S C O A C H D E E?!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013504
Mobile Version of Website