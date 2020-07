Video: Guided Foam Rolling With Dialed Health

Start the “Guided Video” above to do the foam rolling session in real time with Dialed Health Trainer Derek. He gives direction for each movement along with useful tips to make each one as effective as possible.

Foam Rolling Solo Routine: 20-30 Min

Glutes

Windshield Wipers

Back

Thoracic Extension

Latissimus Dorsi

Hamstrings

Calves

Anterior Tibialis

Quads

IT Bands

TFL

Adductors

Chest

Arms

Foam rolling will help unlock power that is currently being resisted by tight adhesions in your muscle fascia. It will flush toxins from your muscles, promote blood flow, and activate your parasympathetic nervous system aiding in recovery. Prioritize this session into your week or pick your favorite movements to implement daily. Watch the video below to learn more truths behind why we do it, along with some other tool options/styles that you may prefer.*Spend at least 30 seconds in each position. Very tight or bound up areas can take up to 90 seconds or more to release. Breathe and take the time where you need it. Each movement is in the recommended order from the Guided Video.Congrats on completing your recovery session today!