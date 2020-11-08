Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health

Nov 7, 2020
by Derek Teel  
GUIDED KETTLEBELL WORKOUT 4

by DialedHealth
With gym access being up in the air for most of the world, your Off Season training needs flexibility. It's important to have options for home workouts with limited or no equipment, in case your full gym plan is interrupted. Dialed Health (http://dialedhealth.com) provides both options as periodized programs or individual workouts. This is one example of the many available workouts that are specifically designed to meet the needs of mountain bikers.

Getting Started
Start the “Guided Video” above to do the Total Body Kettlebell Workout in real-time with Coach Derek from Dialed Health or use the Solo Routine below to do the same workout at your own pace. He gives direction for each movement along with useful tips to make each one as effective as possible. All you need is one "medium-sized" kettlebell to press play and get moving(Derek is using a 16KG in these videos).

Total Body Kettlebell Workout Solo Routine: 35-40 Min
This is the Guided Workout from above, broken down movement by movement. Use this option if you prefer to work at your own pace.

Warm Up: 3 Rounds
*move down the list in order to complete one round with minimal rest time between movements.
Hinged Rotations: 12 Reps (Alt. 6 Each Side)
Bottoms Up Swing: 6 Reps (Each Side)
Neck & Wrist Rolls: 12 Reps (Alt. 6 Each Side)

Strength Circuit: 3 Rounds
*move down the list in order to complete one round with minimal rest time between movements.
KB Lateral Lunge: 6 Reps (Each Side)
KB Flow(swing, high pull, snatch): 3,2,1 Rep Count (Each Side)
Single Side Scissors: 12 Reps (Each Side)

Bonus Strength: 3 Rounds
*take 30-90 Seconds rest between each set of this one movement.
KB Figure 8's: 12 Reps (Each Direction)

Cool Down-Stretch: 1 Round
*30-90 Seconds Each (Each Side)
Chicken Wing Neck Stretch
Pigeon Stretch

START MOVING FORWARD
Congrats on completing your MTB Specific Strength Training Session today! Visit http://dialedhealth.com for full strength programs and more workouts that will prioritize your style of riding.

Follow @dialedhealth on Instagram for MTB specific strength training, nutrition, coaching talks, and riding content.
View this post on Instagram

🔊SOUND UP FOR SATISFACTION...As bike riders, we live for moments that make you holler right after! They’re reminders of why we spend the time and energy training our bodies. The simple answer: MORE OF THIS💯 😁I recently got an email from a #dialedfam member who just had an experienced like this. Besides putting a huge smile on my face, it was a real life example of “WHY.”👇🏼 “My wife and I just went to Moab and met up with a few people. I was able to ride like I've never ridden before. 60+ miles of hard desert riding over 3 days without really being sore. I was tired, but never wrecked. I was able to do the Whole Enchilada without basically any effect. I was able to maintain explosiveness and pedaling efficiency the entire 31 miles that day and all the other trails during the following days. I saw a bunch of people just surviving the last half of the Whole Enchilada, not me. Hopefully a bunch of people are getting as much out of your content/program as I have. Being in good shape made the trails that much more enjoyable!” Thank you for this @tobmaster5000 #startmovingforward @iamspecialized_mtb @mikesbikes @pinkbike @vitalmtb #strengthtrainingforcyclists #dialedhealth #cycling #mtb #enduromtb #downhillmtb #gravelbike #roadbike #endurance #performance #strengthtraining #mobility

A post shared by dialed health (@dialedhealth) on



Posted In:
Videos Health and Fitness


