Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health

🔊SOUND UP FOR SATISFACTION...As bike riders, we live for moments that make you holler right after! They're reminders of why we spend the time and energy training our bodies. The simple answer: MORE OF THIS💯 😁I recently got an email from a #dialedfam member who just had an experienced like this. Besides putting a huge smile on my face, it was a real life example of "WHY."👇🏼 "My wife and I just went to Moab and met up with a few people. I was able to ride like I've never ridden before. 60+ miles of hard desert riding over 3 days without really being sore. I was tired, but never wrecked. I was able to do the Whole Enchilada without basically any effect. I was able to maintain explosiveness and pedaling efficiency the entire 31 miles that day and all the other trails during the following days. I saw a bunch of people just surviving the last half of the Whole Enchilada, not me. Hopefully a bunch of people are getting as much out of your content/program as I have. Being in good shape made the trails that much more enjoyable!" Thank you for this @tobmaster5000