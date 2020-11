Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health

With gym access being up in the air for most of the world, your Off Season training needs flexibility. It's important to have options for home workouts with limited or no equipment, in case your full gym plan is interrupted. Dialed Health (http://dialedhealth.com) provides both options as periodized programs or individual workouts. This is one example of the many available workouts that are specifically designed to meet the needs of mountain bikers.

Getting Started

Total Body Kettlebell Workout Solo Routine: 35-40 Min

Warm Up: 3 Rounds

Hinged Rotations: 12 Reps (Alt. 6 Each Side)

Bottoms Up Swing: 6 Reps (Each Side)

Neck & Wrist Rolls: 12 Reps (Alt. 6 Each Side)

Strength Circuit: 3 Rounds

KB Lateral Lunge: 6 Reps (Each Side)

KB Flow(swing, high pull, snatch): 3,2,1 Rep Count (Each Side)

Single Side Scissors: 12 Reps (Each Side)

Bonus Strength: 3 Rounds

KB Figure 8's: 12 Reps (Each Direction)

Cool Down-Stretch: 1 Round

Chicken Wing Neck Stretch

Pigeon Stretch

START MOVING FORWARD

Start the “Guided Video” above to do the Total Body Kettlebell Workout in real-time with Coach Derek from Dialed Health or use the Solo Routine below to do the same workout at your own pace. He gives direction for each movement along with useful tips to make each one as effective as possible. All you need is one "medium-sized" kettlebell to press play and get moving(Derek is using a 16KG in these videos).This is the Guided Workout from above, broken down movement by movement. Use this option if you prefer to work at your own pace.*move down the list in order to complete one round with minimal rest time between movements.Hinged Rotations: 12 Reps (Alt. 6 Each Side)Bottoms Up Swing: 6 Reps (Each Side)Neck & Wrist Rolls: 12 Reps (Alt. 6 Each Side)*move down the list in order to complete one round with minimal rest time between movements.KB Lateral Lunge: 6 Reps (Each Side)KB Flow(swing, high pull, snatch): 3,2,1 Rep Count (Each Side)Single Side Scissors: 12 Reps (Each Side)*take 30-90 Seconds rest between each set of this one movement.KB Figure 8's: 12 Reps (Each Direction)*30-90 Seconds Each (Each Side)Chicken Wing Neck StretchPigeon StretchCongrats on completing your MTB Specific Strength Training Session today! Visit http://dialedhealth.com for full strength programs and more workouts that will prioritize your style of riding.Follow @dialedhealth on Instagram for MTB specific strength training, nutrition, coaching talks, and riding content.