Video: Guided Shoulder Prehab Routine

Mountain Biking is ruthless on your shoulders! Most of us deal with or know someone who experiences debilitating pain, instability, or a lack of strength while riding. After rehabbing a torn rotator cuff myself (thank you Northstar), I’ve learned first hand how important proper treatment is after an injury. Ideally, you would take action to lower your chances of it happening in the first place and that’s why this routine was developed. Add it into your week as Prehab: A proactive approach to address deficits in strength, stability, range of motion, balance, and overall joint function with a goal of decreasing injury risk or reducing pain. START MOVING FORWARD - Coach DerekGetting Started
Dialed Health (http://dialedhealth.com) provides both options as periodized programs or individual workouts. This is one example of the many available workouts that are specifically designed to meet the needs of mountain bikers.
Start the “Guided Video'' above to do the Guided Shoulder Prehab Routine in real time with Coach Derek from Dialed Health or use the Solo Routine below to do the same workout at your own pace. He gives direction for each movement along with useful tips to make each one as effective as possible.Equipment Needed
Lacrosse Ball, Dowel or PVC pipe, 1 Small Pair of DumbbellsShoulder Prehab Routine: 20-25 Min
This is the Guided Workout from above, broken down movement by movement. Use this option if you prefer to work at your own pace.Release: 1 Round
*move down the list in order to complete one round with minimal rest time between movements.
Pec Minor Lacrosse Ball Release: 60 Seconds (Each Side)
Rotator Cuff Lacrosse Ball Release: 60 Seconds (Each Side)
Shoulder Test Stretch: 90 Seconds (Each Side)Pec Minor Lacrosse Ball Release: 60 Seconds (Each Side)Rotator Cuff Lacrosse Ball Release: 60 Seconds (Each Side)Shoulder Test Stretch: 90 Seconds (Each Side)Strengthen & Stretch: 3 Rounds
*move down the list in order to complete one round with minimal rest time between movements.
Shoulder Dislocators(Dowel): 10 Reps
Shoulder Torque(Dowel): 10 Reps (2 Sec Holds)
DB External Rotations(Floor): 10 Reps (Each Side)
Weighted Shoulder Circles: 10 Forward/10 BackShoulder Dislocators(Dowel): 10 RepsShoulder Torque(Dowel): 10 Reps (2 Sec Holds)DB External Rotations(Floor): 10 Reps (Each Side)Weighted Shoulder Circles: 10 Forward/10 BackCool Down: 1 Round
Huggers & Swimmers: 30 Seconds (Each Position)
*move down the list in order to complete one round with minimal rest time between movements.Huggers & Swimmers: 30 Seconds (Each Position)START MOVING FORWARD
Congrats on completing today’s session! Visit http://dialedhealth.com
for full strength programs and more workouts that will prioritize your style of riding.
Follow @dialedhealth on Instagram for cycling specific strength training, nutrition, coaching talks, and riding content.
1 Comment
Post a Comment