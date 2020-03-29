Video: Guillaume Larbeyou Gets One Last Ride in Before the French Lockdown

Mar 28, 2020
by joel dunkl  

After the first episode of Dark Corner at the Fabian Bike Center in 2019, the second episode is now out!

This is the last ride of Guillaume before the big COVID shut down here in France. We had the chance to shoot a few images before it was too late. Until now you didn't have a lot to do, but now you can watch this video over and over again.

Guillaume getting a fresh bowl of air just before the COVID shut down!

Guillaume Larbeyou rides this spot with style. He knows how to enjoy combining style and fluidity in the beautiful French Pyrénées.

Flat pedals, foot out!

If you didnt the first episode https://www.pinkbike.com/u/JoelDunkl/blog/video--dark-corner-guillaume-larbeyou-on-home-soil.html

