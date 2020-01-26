Video: Guy Johnston & Lachie Stevens McNab Get Loose in the Redwoods

FILM / PHOTO / EDIT - LIAM BRIERLY - DOUGLAS MEDIA

At the time I was shooting this last year both lads were racing for Transition / Revolution Products but today it is a different story with Guy currently on the YT MOB team & Lachie is dominating the national DH series in New Zealand However both of these dudes are some of the fastest DH Riders I've seen in this part of the country, with both these guys being the top 5 riders every DH race there is no debating that we have some strong up and coming talent with some real game to bring to the table when riding on the world stage. I cant wait to see what these guys have in store for DH in the next few years.