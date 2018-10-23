Pinkbike.com
Video: Gwin on the Goat
Oct 22, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Credit: YT Industries
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 13
RedBurn
(54 mins ago)
Gwin will resign YT i'm sure, he's happy there ! It's like when you found the woman of your life, the One, you stop looking elsewhere ! Life is beautiful guys i wish you a wonderful day if you read this!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
peewho
(12 mins ago)
If I was YT, I would give Gwin a stake in ownership (if they haven't already) to retain him for life.!! haha..
Gwin's worth in product testing and development alone is worth the money he's currently getting.
P"
[Reply]
+ 7
dhpig
(41 mins ago)
Both Aaron Gwin and Martin Whiteley are mountain bike mercenaries…..they follow the money. As with most professional sports, an athlete’s career is relatively short, therefore, they must do what is best for them and their family. We might not like that fact, but it is the new reality of pro sports.
Personally, I would like Gwin to re-sign with YT, but if he doesn’t, I will not judge and continue to give him my support.
[Reply]
+ 6
richierocket
(57 mins ago)
Who is this Aaron Gwin chap? He's so fast I feel he needs a sponsor or something.
[Reply]
+ 12
flipoffthemonkeys
(53 mins ago)
maybe randy can hook him up?
[Reply]
+ 5
PinkyScar
(41 mins ago)
No bottle mount - the reason Gwin leaving YT.
[Reply]
+ 3
SonofBovril
(39 mins ago)
Would he really be putting out Capra adds and just have gotten a new 29er Tues if they were planning on changing bike brands?
[Reply]
+ 1
oscartheballer
(18 mins ago)
I'm a big Gwinn fan. So I apologize for this, but I could not resist, "YT Capra and Aaron Gwinn, we have both sold out."
[Reply]
+ 1
TPLRacing
(15 mins ago)
He’s not going anywhere. The bonuses for winning the championship are insured so YT’s exposure is minimal.
[Reply]
+ 2
Matt-Pau
(27 mins ago)
Sorry, but the Goat is something (I mean, someone) else !
[Reply]
+ 3
Boardlife69
(18 mins ago)
If you look at the number of years raced vs the number of races won then he is/will be the GOAT. As much as I like Minnaar these facts cant be overlooked.
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(40 mins ago)
YT getting all the mileage out of these last fees monthly. Can’t say I blame them. The GOAT for sure
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(40 mins ago)
Geez autocorrect “last few months”
[Reply]
+ 3
owlie
(54 mins ago)
howling bawls
[Reply]
+ 2
MikeyMT
(41 mins ago)
This guy has a real future...
[Reply]
+ 2
sirsamwellingtonthefirst
(50 mins ago)
And what’s a “Y...T”? Is it some kind of ailment?
[Reply]
+ 1
Kywhite96
(29 mins ago)
Ahhh yes I believe it is "Yodelers Testicles". Occasionally, after continuously being blue balled at races, the testicles become so full that it begins releasing enzymes into the body. These enzymes latch on to the larynx and interfere with sound production. As a result the sound produced rapidly alters between the normal voice and falsetto, also known as yodeling. You may sometimes notice that when a young chap is expressing their displeasure in the form of repeated swear words their voice suddenly squeaks, this is a early sign of yodelers testicles. While this illness is not physically fatal it may lead to wearing lederhosen which causes a social fatality in the form of everyone laughing at you.
[Reply]
+ 1
Shuniadave
(3 mins ago)
loved the choice of music
[Reply]
+ 2
sevensixtwo
(45 mins ago)
Dude is FLYING
[Reply]
+ 1
flyr
(5 mins ago)
Can't wait to trek out Gwins new bike
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(17 mins ago)
That video was Intense.
[Reply]
+ 1
petrospit
(14 mins ago)
I see what you did there!
[Reply]
+ 1
rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle
(9 mins ago)
dude rips.
[Reply]
Gwin's worth in product testing and development alone is worth the money he's currently getting.
P"
Personally, I would like Gwin to re-sign with YT, but if he doesn’t, I will not judge and continue to give him my support.
Post a Comment