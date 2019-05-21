Video: Handbuilt - Tyler McCaul's Secret Ride Location & The Hours of Work Behind It

|HANDBUILT is a new series I’ve started that will live on my YouTube channel, and it’s my first go at self-producing my own projects. The goal is to not only to showcase riding in these videos and photos, but to also showcase the hours on hours of digging that goes into these projects. In a day and age where a lot of riders rent tractors and pay other people to build sections of trail for them to film, I take pride in the fact that this series will all be Handbuilt.—Tyler McCaul
