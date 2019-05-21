Video: Handbuilt - Tyler McCaul's Secret Ride Location & The Hours of Work Behind It

Chapter I takes place at a spot deep in the woods that I had been digging at by myself for years. The goal was always to finish building it so that one day I would have more stuff to ride in an area that riding spots are becoming few and far between, but also so that I could film and shoot photos on it. Year after year it never materialized and became a huge monkey on my back to finish it, until my impending move to Utah last month forced me to buckle down on the shovel all winter and get it done. This video is a look at my first and last hits at the spot I had dug so hard on for years before I packed up and left California for the Utah desert. — Tyler McCaul