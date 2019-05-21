VIDEOS

Video: Handbuilt - Tyler McCaul's Secret Ride Location & The Hours of Work Behind It

May 21, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesHANDBUILT is a new series I’ve started that will live on my YouTube channel, and it’s my first go at self-producing my own projects. The goal is to not only to showcase riding in these videos and photos, but to also showcase the hours on hours of digging that goes into these projects. In a day and age where a lot of riders rent tractors and pay other people to build sections of trail for them to film, I take pride in the fact that this series will all be Handbuilt.Tyler McCaul




bigquotesChapter I takes place at a spot deep in the woods that I had been digging at by myself for years. The goal was always to finish building it so that one day I would have more stuff to ride in an area that riding spots are becoming few and far between, but also so that I could film and shoot photos on it. Year after year it never materialized and became a huge monkey on my back to finish it, until my impending move to Utah last month forced me to buckle down on the shovel all winter and get it done. This video is a look at my first and last hits at the spot I had dug so hard on for years before I packed up and left California for the Utah desert.Tyler McCaul






bigquotesI had Calvin Huth fly down to film, Long Nguyen shoot the photos, and Isaac Wallen shoot second angle. This is Chapter 1 of what will hopefully be many chapters to come. Chapter 2 will take place out in Utah and I hope to start digging for that soon, with an anticipated release of early 2020.Tyler McCaul


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
154703 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
59082 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
49659 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
49334 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
45766 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
42633 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
41351 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Keep Up With Emily Batty in Arizona
36255 views

8 Comments

  • + 3
 Good to see a bit of an original edit again. Keep up the good work!
  • + 3
 that was sick! loved the mood
  • + 1
 Well this quickly became one of my favorite videos
  • + 2
 aight calvin we see you
  • + 1
 Christ on a bike
  • + 1
 Tmac, all the props!
  • + 1
 What a massive edit!
  • + 1
 soo rad!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023912
Mobile Version of Website