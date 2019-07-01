VIDEOS

Video: Handling the Pressure of World Cup DH in 'Relative'

Jun 30, 2019
by roland ogg  
Relative

by recognizeFilms
Time is relative, sometimes it feels slower, faster, more important and so on. Before you crash it is very slow, if you've a good time, time passes faster.


Every time I watch the World Cup in Downhill, I'm very impressed how the riders can handle that pressure of a timed run. Basil Weber is a fast Swiss guy which handles the pressure at World Cups, Swiss Champs and the IXS Cups.


When he's not racing you meet a very chilled out guy which enjoys the slow things in life too. So we decided to show that difference between doing a timed run and the slower time being of the bike. If Basil has time between racing and training he takes his old motorcycle out for a spin. We live at a very nice place in Switzerland where you can feel nature very close if take your time.



Time is always ticking, you have to decide in which way you take it. Fast or slow, you decide!


Rider: Basil Weber
Camera and Edit: Roland Ogg

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


