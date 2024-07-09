Video: Weird Bikes, Boutique Frames & Dangerholm Builds - Eurobike 2024

Zoceli's boutique steel frames

The Black Math Dropper Frame

Alutech Pelmo

Dangerholm's Scott Scale - Probably the World's Lightest 29er

Trigger warning: This Scott Spark RC didn't get the full Dangerholm treatment, but it is home to a rather unique take on hose integration

Dangerholm's 3D Printed Cable Integration Solution

Dangerholm has used 3D Printing to bring a solution that is ever so slightly easier to work on

A recess along the underside secures the hoses to give a fully integrated look without the hassle of running them inside the bar This port is home to the PCB of a SRAM Blip Box...

...wired up to the Zirbel shifters for control of the Flight Attendant suspension, and AXS derailleur and seat post

The collab No superfluous material here

A 3D printed piece completes the aero look, covering the top cap

This SRAM XPLR derailleur is barely recognizable Dangerholm designed the cage with Faction Bike Studio (hence maple leaves)

Words cannot do this justice.