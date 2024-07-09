Video: Weird Bikes, Boutique Frames & Dangerholm Builds - Eurobike 2024

There was an overwhelming amount of new product to cover at Eurobike. I am overwhelmed. But also, underwhelmed. While there was bit of genuine innovation to speak of, an uncomfortably vast majority of it was old technology, re-worked and re-marketed to keep up a perception that new and shiny things are hitting the market, and if you don't have them, you are missing out. Capitalism, right.
And, maybe, that's just fine. After all, the modern mountain bike is relatively excellent isn't it? And so are the suspension components, drivetrains and other components. I'm waffling, probably because I reached saturation by around lunchtime on day 2 of 5, and only an actual
reinvention of the wheel would have sparked a feeling of excitement within me. My senses have been pummeled to the point where exasperation makes up a good 80% of my personality.
However. In this video, we take a look at some of the things that genuinely ignited curiosity within me - as well as some tires that didn't, but you should take a look at them anyway because they do look decent and are probably far more affordable than the tires you're running right now.Zoceli's boutique steel frames
Martin Saida from the Czech Republic brought his collection of handmade full suspension mountain bikes. To call them gorgeous would be an understatement. This one is the Naosm, his "no compromise enduro machine." That's kind of hard to appreciate given that there's a bottle-opener built into the seat tube assembly and one of the most minimalist brake caliper mounts I've ever seen.
The dual-link suspension design delivers 160mm travel - building it up with a 29" wheelset and a 160mm fork gives it a 64.5° head angle, a 78° effective seat tube angle and a 465mm reach in a size large. Zoceli only sell frames, without the shock. The Naosm goes for 2,990 Euro. Dario has a review of the 135mm Zoceli Narum underway just now.
The Black Math Dropper Frame
You've heard of a dropper seat post, right? But have you heard of a dropper frame? That's what Aleksander Margolis of Black Math Bike has created, and we got to see exactly how it works in person. This bike does not have a dropper seat post, because it doesn't need one. The would-be dropper lever on the bar actuates a hydraulic cartridge allowing the whole front triangle to move in a downward arc, thereby changing all angles of the bike as well as the rear wheel travel.
In the climbing mode, where the frame is in the high position, the bike has 140mm travel. Pushed down into the descending mode, the frame has 170mm travel. It repositions the pivots of the frame's four-bar linkage to alter the leverage curve.
Alutech Pelmo
Of the hundreds of bikes I set eyes on last week, the Alutech Pelmo is the probably the one I'd most like to take for a spin at my local. The Pelmo is a 152mm travel all-mountain bike made in Germany by Alutech's owner and CEO, Jürgen Schlender. It was built up as a mullet with a 150mm travel fork.
The dropout is modular, and can be switched out to change the rear-center length. As seen, it has a 437mm chainstay, but an alternate dropout can lengthen it to 452mm, necessary to accommodate a 29" rear wheel. The Pelmo has a 64°, a 79° effective seat tube angle, and a reach of 490mm in a size large. It fits a full size water bottle and there's frame storage fore of the bottom bracket. That's an unusual place for frame storage, and my feeling is that it'd be quite vulnerable to rock strikes.
That unique finish is credit to Jürgen's willingness to weld each joint not twice but three times before sanding and polishing it off for many, many hours. At a distance, it gives the bike the look of a carbon frame but with a raw aluminum finish. Jurgen will make only 10 Pelmo frames with the sanded finish.
Dangerholm's Scott Scale - Probably the World's Lightest 29er
This is the World's lightest 29er. Probably. Anyone who has made a lighter one, please reveal yourself in the comments. Of course, it's Dangerholm who is responsible for this polished work of art. His Scott Scale weighs a mere 13 pounds, or 5.86 kg. It is astonishingly light
. Picking it up gave me momentary vertigo. I do, of course, exaggerate, but it was cool.
Brian has some details on how Dangerholm achieved such a lightweight build in an article here
. Gustav Gulholm himself will be revealing the intricacies in due course.
Dangerholm's 3D Printed Cable Integration Solution
Dangerholm was showing more of his recent projects at the Scot Sports booth, where we got the low-down on his 3D printed solution for internal cable routing and cable integration.