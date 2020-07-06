Video: HandUp Releases Jorts for Riders Who "Really Just Don’t Care"

Jul 6, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: HandUp

The pinnacle of Shortie Dungarees. The Hercules of Half length pants. The only clothing item in existence that says “I really just don’t care“, while simultaneously being the coolest thing in your closet... The Humble Jort. Of course, in Handup fashion these are no rigid, raw denim leg traps. We added enough flexibility to carelessly throw your leg over the saddle or even somersault into a full split. Ride, hike, mow the lawn, and DEFINITELY crack a beer in the all new limitless, Super Stretch Jorts.


Here's what makes these both a fashion statement and a go-to adventure short:

- 4-Way Super Stretch Denim, Built with limitless Comfort and Durability in mind.
- Belt loops for your stamped, Genuine Leather Belt with Bottle opener belt buckle
- Standard zipper fly
- 2 Standard back pockets for wallet, bubble gum or other valuables
- Cut to length, right above the knee
- NOTICE: Tumble Dry Low or Hang Dry

These Super Stretch Jorts can be found here: https://handupgloves.com/collections/all-bottoms. Price, $43.

 People are really starting to care about how much they look like they don't care.
 I care enough to post about how I don't care how much they care while looking like they don't care.
  • 17 0
 For real. putting this amount of effort into appearance for the sake of looking like no effort was put in sounds like someone who cares way too much.
 Lol every generation does it. We had an entire genre of music called alternative.
 Agree. All the "look at me" hawiian shirts from the Whistler opening just make me laugh. So Alternative, just like everyone else.
  • 5 0
 I blame transition
 Being nonchalant is serious business.
 Show us you actually don’t care and wear Roach shorts. We know you should have no trouble finding a pair since they never wear out. That’s what not giving AF looks like.
 This is exactly how highschool works. All the cool kids want to look different while all looking the same at the same time. Or you can also call them the way I was when I was at highschool: A bunch of sheeps who think they look different.
 The Aquabats called it.
 @friendlyfoe: Grunge... the art of spending an hour to make yourself look like you just woke up.
 Finally! Said no one
 Naw there was that JortLord guy!
  • 4 0
 I did spur of the moment 4 mi/800 ft ride the other day in the cut off Levi's cord shorts I happened to be wearing at the time; the swass was just about unbearable by the end of it. Performance fabrics exist for a reason...
 This isn't even new, cut off jeans permanently hemmed to look just a little frayed have been around a few cycles since at least the 80s. Although in the 80s jeans were generally not stretch and worn a bit tight to be great for riding
 $40 for any shorts nowadays is pretty good.
 man that's a crap advert, he can ride his tractor to the jump but not his bike, he really don't care
 This is almost as bad as buying a new t-shirt that says "Dirtbag Life" on it. I don't understand the fascination of buying new clothes with the intention of looking "poor"
 If by lesbian rugby players you mean the group of chicks who are going to beat the sh!t out of you if they see you in these. Then that's pretty cool.
 Handup responding to the people's cries on $150 shorts pricing in the "10 kits" article published last week.
 I'm more interested in the shirt he's wearing
 Way too much bro bra bru.
 Chicks dig the jorts.
 If by chicks you mean lesbian rugby players, then you are correct sir.
  • 2 0
 Ahhh MTB marketing never fails to impress.
  • 2 0
 I've never felt cooler shopping at Goodwill. Thanks.
 Funny vid, reminds me of home (knoxvegas)
 Knoxvegas is always there...waiting. Beer
 On one hand, “I don’t care”.
On the other, “Look at all these features we’ve added”.
Pass thanks.
 Did you even read the features? They listed everything standard about jeans

