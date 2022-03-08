Video: Hannah Bergemann, Lars Sternberg & the Transition Crew Ride the New Repeater eMTB

Up, down, and all around. The Repeater loves it all.
Buckle up and get ready to charge, the Repeater is down for anything. With 160mm travel, 29 inch wheels, the Shimano EP8 motor system, and a 630w battery, you can maximize fun on the ups and the downs. Whether it's a quick rip after work, ditching the shuttle truck, or just the pure joy of exploring, the Repeater loves it all. Like all of our other beloved bikes, the Repeater has SBG geometry and our GiddyUp suspension, so you’ll feel right at home the moment you turn on the power.
Given our history of light hearted videos, you might have expected us to make fun of ebikes with this launch. We ran around some ideas, but settled on showcasing that we genuinely enjoy riding this bike. We've always made bikes that we want to ride, and the Repeater is no exception.
For Kyle and Kevin's (TR co-owners) segment, we headed up into the snow for a wet and slippery day among the roots and rocks of Darrington, WA.
For many of us, ebikes have created a new way to challenge ourselves on a ride. Techy climbs have become a fun challenge while opening up new routes that were once a pain to ascend.
Lars, Donny and Darrin battled their way through the Chuckanuts.
For the closing segment of the launch, Hannah Bergemann and Myles Trainer have a blast on a trail built by Treelines. Ebikes aren't known for being playful, but these two would beg to differ! The Repeater loves to jump, scandi flick and party on the trails.
Due to the component shortage, we didn't have many of these bikes to ride leading up to the launch. The day we filmed this segment was Myles's first day on it! Luckily the Repeater will make you feel right home, so you won't miss a beat.
To learn more about the Repeater, head over to TRANSITIONBIKES.COM
3 Comments
Post a Comment