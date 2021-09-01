Video: Hannah Bergemann Previews the Hangtime Course

Sep 1, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Hannah Bergemann talks us through a quick lap of Blue Steel, the jump line where she will host the inaugural Hangtime women's jump jam.

bigquotesCheck out the course preview for the women's jump jam coming up Sept, 4th at the Blue Steel jump line on Galbraith Mountain in Bellingham, WA!

This is a two-day event where Hannah and a group of the best female freeriders get together to ride, progress and even help aspiring female athletes learn the ropes.

On Saturday the 4th at 5pm, there will be a jump jam for everyone to come watch and cheer on the gals! Followed by an afterparty at The Outpost near the base of Galbraith Mountain.Transition Bikes


Posted In:
Videos Hannah Bergemann


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Fuck yeah Hannah!

