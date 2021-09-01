Video: Hannah Bergemann Previews the Hangtime Course

Hannah Bergemann talks us through a quick lap of Blue Steel, the jump line where she will host the inaugural Hangtime women's jump jam
.
|Check out the course preview for the women's jump jam coming up Sept, 4th at the Blue Steel jump line on Galbraith Mountain in Bellingham, WA!
This is a two-day event where Hannah and a group of the best female freeriders get together to ride, progress and even help aspiring female athletes learn the ropes.
On Saturday the 4th at 5pm, there will be a jump jam for everyone to come watch and cheer on the gals! Followed by an afterparty at The Outpost near the base of Galbraith Mountain.—Transition Bikes
