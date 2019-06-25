Video: Hannah Bergemann Rides Burly Bellingham Lines

THE DRIVENAfter Tenet became a tangible thing, I knew immediately that I wanted Hannah to ride our parts. She was the first person that came to mind when I asked myself, “Who would be a great fit for the brand?” I asked her over a beer and in true Hannah form, she smiled and humbly agreed. When it comes to sponsoring an athlete, a lot of brands tend to look at follower numbers, race results, tailwhip, and barspin combos, or YouTube subscribers. We don’t really care about any of that. What truly matters is personality, perseverance, and in Hannah’s situation… Drive. You see while filming for this video, Hannah was finishing up her masters in kinesiology, training for the 2019 enduro race season, working full time at the Kona bike shop, building and reviving trail, hosting bikepacking trips, and simply getting out for rides with friends. But still, every time I reached out to Hannah to film, she replied, “Sure! I’m down!”. We’d then squeeze it in where ever we could and she would show up on time, grinning ear to ear, ready to send some of Bellingham’s burliest lines that rattle many of the locals. Hannah has been inspirational in how she takes on life. Her modesty is humbling and her stoke is contagious. Anyone that has met or ridden with her will attest to that. In many ways, we operate on the same principles. Stay modest, be humble, let fervor take the wheel and become The Driven.
- Tyler Deschaine | Owner
All Photos by Riley Seebeck
Video by Tyler Deschaine
