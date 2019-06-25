VIDEOS

Video: Hannah Bergemann Rides Burly Bellingham Lines

Jun 25, 2019
by Tenet Components  
The Driven | Hannah Bergemann

by ridetenet
Views: 177    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


THE DRIVEN


After Tenet became a tangible thing, I knew immediately that I wanted Hannah to ride our parts. She was the first person that came to mind when I asked myself, “Who would be a great fit for the brand?” I asked her over a beer and in true Hannah form, she smiled and humbly agreed. When it comes to sponsoring an athlete, a lot of brands tend to look at follower numbers, race results, tailwhip, and barspin combos, or YouTube subscribers. We don’t really care about any of that. What truly matters is personality, perseverance, and in Hannah’s situation… Drive. You see while filming for this video, Hannah was finishing up her masters in kinesiology, training for the 2019 enduro race season, working full time at the Kona bike shop, building and reviving trail, hosting bikepacking trips, and simply getting out for rides with friends. But still, every time I reached out to Hannah to film, she replied, “Sure! I’m down!”. We’d then squeeze it in where ever we could and she would show up on time, grinning ear to ear, ready to send some of Bellingham’s burliest lines that rattle many of the locals. Hannah has been inspirational in how she takes on life. Her modesty is humbling and her stoke is contagious. Anyone that has met or ridden with her will attest to that. In many ways, we operate on the same principles. Stay modest, be humble, let fervor take the wheel and become The Driven. - Tyler Deschaine | Owner


Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit Riley Seebeck
Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit Riley Seebeck
Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck


Photo Credit Riley Seebeck
Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck
Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit Riley Seebeck
Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck
Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

Photo Credit Riley Seebeck
Photo Credit: Riley Seebeck

All Photos by Riley Seebeck
Video by Tyler Deschaine

Learn more about Tenet Components at www.ridetenet.com

Regions in Article
Bellingham

Must Read This Week
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
71240 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
70256 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
66393 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
61142 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
51305 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
44599 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
41300 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
40633 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026812
Mobile Version of Website