Video: Hannah Bergemann Rides Rowdy Freshly Built Features in 'Path To The Mountains'

Trails don't build themselves — Deep in the North Cascade mountains, trail builder Brad Walton paired up with freerider Hannah Bergemann to build and bring a custom feature / line to life and then shoot it. We often (ok always) take for granted the time that it takes for trails to come to life, and more so when features are involved.
Built and Filmed by Brad Walton
Ridden by Hannah Bergemann
Song: Sun Medallion by King Tuff
Slide down rock face on my butt, gingerly balance myself out to the end of the log drop, check it out.
"That's a hard no."
Huge props Hannah, that's super impressive.