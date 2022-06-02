Video: Hannah Bergemann Rides Rowdy Freshly Built Features in 'Path To The Mountains'

Jun 2, 2022
by WeAreOne Composites  


Trails don't build themselves — Deep in the North Cascade mountains, trail builder Brad Walton paired up with freerider Hannah Bergemann to build and bring a custom feature / line to life and then shoot it. We often (ok always) take for granted the time that it takes for trails to come to life, and more so when features are involved.

Rider Hannah Bergemann Photo Credit Brad Walton
PATH TO THE MOUNTAINS
HANNAH BERGEMANN



Built and Filmed by Brad Walton
Ridden by Hannah Bergemann
Song: Sun Medallion by King Tuff

Posted In:
Videos We Are One Hannah Bergemann #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
88764 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
59259 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
39240 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
37391 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
33333 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
30631 views
Bike Check: Nico Vouilloz's Lapierre GLP 2 EWS-E Race Bike
29652 views
Danny Hart Shares Video of Big Seeding Crash That Took Him Out of Finals at British Downhill Series Llangollen
27618 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 (Me trying this line)

Slide down rock face on my butt, gingerly balance myself out to the end of the log drop, check it out.

"That's a hard no."

Huge props Hannah, that's super impressive.
  • 1 0
 So when is the alloy TR11 coming out?
  • 1 0
 King Brad





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007928
Mobile Version of Website