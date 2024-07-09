Powered by Outside

Video: Hannah Otto's FKT Attempt on the 137 Mile Kokopelli Trail

Jul 10, 2024
by Competitive Cyclist  

Hannah Otto’s All-New FKT Film

To call Hannah Otto tough is an understatement. She’s already chowed down the Whole Enchilada Trail’s FKT (and her appetite isn’t satisfied). Now, she’s going bigger, climbing higher, and adding to her world-record repertoire—this time, on the grueling Kokopelli Trail. To call Hannah badass is still an understatement.

Stretching over 137 miles of gritty desert insanity between Moab, Utah, and Loma, Colorado, the (mostly) sane riders who travel this trail opt for multi-night bikepacking adventures or shorter endeavors. Hannah Otto’s goal is different, and it’s going to require an effort with more heart than ever. And the latest addition to her record collection plays out as one of mountain biking’s greatest hits.

Ride along as Hannah redefines limits and watch the fastest-ever attempt below.

photo


Posted In:
Videos Hannah Otto


Author Info:
competitive-cyclist avatar

Member since Nov 13, 2022
5 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
93537 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47627 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
42257 views
ZF Unveils New Ultra Compact E-Bike Drive Unit - Eurobike 2024
39494 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34853 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
34773 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
34241 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
31073 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

7 Comments
  • 3 0
 Such a determined mindset to complete something like this. Well done!
  • 2 0
 FKT = Fastest Known Time
  • 5 7
 FKT = For King Trump
  • 1 1
 @rideordie35: ULTRA MAGA! Ultra Mega Awesome Great Adventure.
  • 1 0
 @rideordie35: one track mind.
  • 1 0
 Quite incredible!
  • 1 0
 Gahhhhhh dat girl







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049689
Mobile Version of Website