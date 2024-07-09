Video: Hannah Otto's FKT Attempt on the 137 Mile Kokopelli Trail

Hannah Otto’s All-New FKT Film

To call Hannah Otto tough is an understatement. She’s already chowed down the Whole Enchilada Trail’s FKT (and her appetite isn’t satisfied). Now, she’s going bigger, climbing higher, and adding to her world-record repertoire—this time, on the grueling Kokopelli Trail. To call Hannah badass is still an understatement.Stretching over 137 miles of gritty desert insanity between Moab, Utah, and Loma, Colorado, the (mostly) sane riders who travel this trail opt for multi-night bikepacking adventures or shorter endeavors. Hannah Otto’s goal is different, and it’s going to require an effort with more heart than ever. And the latest addition to her record collection plays out as one of mountain biking’s greatest hits.Ride along as Hannah redefines limits and watch the fastest-ever attempt below.