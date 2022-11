Gritty in Mexico City is Hans Rey' latest urban mountain bike adventure. He was joined by Rob Warner, a former downhill World Cup winner and TV host. Watch how they traverse this colourful city in 5 days on their ebikes and find some of the best biking spots in and around this 22 million people metropolis, with its culture, history, volcanos, traffic, pyramids and world class bike trails. No better way to explore than on bikes. Come along for the ride. — Hans Rey