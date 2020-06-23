Video: Hans Rey Challenges Phil Kmetz, Chris Akrigg, Chelsea Wolfe and More to a Signature Trick Showdown

Jun 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLast year at Sea Otter, Hans Rey taught newcomer to the team, Phil Kmetz how to do his signature trick, The Statue of Liberty. Phil struggled at first but managed to get a few hops in, which made us wonder, who else on the team would be able to handle this obscure stunt? We challenged GT riders, Phil Kmetz, Chris Akrigg, Wyn Masters, Noga Korem, Rachel Strait, Chelsea Wolfe, and Joey Gough, to see who could give Hans a run for his money.

Think you have what it takes to master the Statue of Liberty? Tag us in your attempt for a chance to be featured on our channel!GT


8 Comments

  • 9 0
 You might be cool you you will never be Hans Rey doing a statue of liberty on an 90 Zaskar cool.
  • 6 0
 It's not about statues but real liberty!
  • 3 0
 This was sick!!
  • 1 0
 Hansi still got the steeze! Would love to see him and Peaty doing a Pub Tour once again! Maybe this time in his area
  • 2 0
 Hans Rey does not poop at parties.
  • 1 0
 What a total moron I am: thought that Chelsea was the dark/goth singer...
Post a Comment



