Video: Hans Rey Challenges Phil Kmetz, Chris Akrigg, Chelsea Wolfe and More to a Signature Trick Showdown

Last year at Sea Otter, Hans Rey taught newcomer to the team, Phil Kmetz how to do his signature trick, The Statue of Liberty. Phil struggled at first but managed to get a few hops in, which made us wonder, who else on the team would be able to handle this obscure stunt? We challenged GT riders, Phil Kmetz, Chris Akrigg, Wyn Masters, Noga Korem, Rachel Strait, Chelsea Wolfe, and Joey Gough, to see who could give Hans a run for his money.



Think you have what it takes to master the Statue of Liberty? Tag us in your attempt for a chance to be featured on our channel! — GT