Video: Hans Rey in 'The Next Frontier' - Building a MTB Community in Norway

Jun 1, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Words and photos: Carmen Freeman Rey

What would you say are the greatest innovations in mountain biking? Most would agree the invention of full suspension, then there is the dropper seat post; in more recent times we have purpose-built trails and bike parks and of course; e-bikes.

Hans Rey has been a huge advocate for both purpose-built trails and e-bikes, to him this is the next level of fun with boundless possibilities, and he feels strongly that developments have opened up the sport to far more people than ever before, of all ages and demographics. They have made mountain biking inclusive to families, the young, the old, people with physical challenges as well as those that already love the sport.

Before purpose-built trails, people were grateful for a hiking trail or fire road where they were tolerated, but sharing trails has its limits. Now there are trails for all level of riders, entry level to allow novices to find their feet and learn basic skill sets, then more technical trails for those that want to shred. But they must be built properly, sustainably so they don’t erode with use and abuse, safe and predictable, so there are be no nasty surprises. Riders can relax and emerge into the flow and have fun.

World Trail lead by Glen Jacobs has built some of the best trail networks in the world. An old friend of Hans, Glen invited him to get a taste of his latest European venture creating a cycling Utopia at Hogevarde, Norway.

Norway is a land of lakes, fjords and mountains, houses with rooves that look like wildflower meadows….and Vikings. To the north is the arctic circle and closer to the south of the country is Fjell Park trail center at Hogevarde in the Hallingdale valley. It is here with its expanding trail network, and for now, lacking an uplift that Hans found the e-bike perfect for climbing the mountain without any pain, to then be able to enjoy a huge network of trails. Berms, rollers and flow carved through the natural landscape of pine trees, stream crossings and huge granite boulders that become part of the experience. Whatever the World Trail crew build is both eye candy and ride candy.

Hogevarde itself is an example of a relatively new concept in mountain biking, it is a community that is very much geared towards bikers needs and desires. Not just to visit, but a community where people want to live and work. Although a ski resort, they put summer first, this means mountain bikes first.

We have seen examples like this with Blue Derby in Tasmania and Oztrails in Bentonville, Arkansas. This town is being developed in an environmentally sympathetic way to become a community for like-minded people who just love to ride.

The following day Glen Jacobs joined us and invited us to meet the trail building crew and test the next super trail, still under construction called Blueberry Jam, a 16Km trail that starts at the resort and ends in the valley below.

Named after the wild berries that grow prolifically here, the flow is endless, except when it’s not because of the tumble of boulders beside the water fall that Glen promises will be a “blue trail” when finished. Right now, we struggle to clamber over these massive rocks at the construction site, struggling with our bikes and what Glen describes seems unimaginable. But having said that, we have seen what they achieved at other places, so we don’t doubt him.

To be honest, it was hard work making our way down kilometers of work in progress, the recent rain meant lots of mud and bugs, it was squelchy under foot and sections were unrideable…. Unless you are Hans. But then out of the blue a mirage appeared. The most perfect, beautiful berms like a serpent sprawled on the landscape. Golden, groomed and smooth, with rollers between and endless flow. This was a giant pump track that only nature could provide, with the skilled help of the builders. Riding this already finished section was worth the bug bites.

The next day meant time for the big adventure, a backcountry tour from Hogevarde village up to the summit of Hogevarde mountain (1,459m), From the top we are afforded a vista that displays just how beautiful Norway is, they say on a clear day you can see 15% of the country from here. We rode along the rocky ridge, hung with the reindeer, had lunch in a hut, dodged a storm, did the big descent and took a ride home in a boat along the fjord. Actually, not really a fjord, but it looks like one and the locals affectionately call it that. It was an epic ride, an amazing day and having e-bikes made it more viable.

There is already a trail network in the region, Hallingdale Rides consisting of 6 bike resorts scattered along a long valley. Nesbyen is one of them, a short drive from Hogevarde, the small town has infrastructure firmly established for bikers, bicycle friendly breweries, bike shops and rentals, coffee shops, bike wash, shuttles and of course plenty of trails. This center for biking compliments Hogevarde adding variety and miles more opportunity to shred and it was a perfect destination to conclude our Norwegian adventure. Skoll!


 Wow, two videos of Norway on Pinkbike in one week, what’s going on!

I live in Nesbyen, I’m from the UK but moved here for the big hills and mountain biking potential. To me it feels like Norway is still in the early stages of MTB development compared to places like the UK, Canada, France etc. But places like this are making rising more accessible to the masses and increasing the amount of people that ride!

I moved here to start a guiding company so if anyone is interested in riding in the area I’ve got accommodation, guiding and shuttles in trusty of Defender.

www.anyexcusetoride.com
www.instagram.com/anyexcusetoride

On Insta you’ll see a lot of the less well used trails that we guide on and the stuff we build as well .

If anyone is even interested in moving here then we are very keen on more people joining the community! Off the top of my head there are jobs in … trailbuilding, guiding, shuttling, in the new bakery/pizzeria/cafe, engineering jobs, plumbing, carpeting, loads more.
jobbihallingdal.no

Plus houses are dead cheap here!!
www.finn.no/279610370

And if you just want some info about trails here, feel free to contact me even if we don’t take you out guiding!
  • 1 0
 How about camping possibilities near around? How about dogs? Not on trails just in common
  • 1 0
 @bok-CZ: campsite at a spot called a trytetjern. Official campsites nearby all got damaged in a floor we had last year because they’re all right next to the river! Wild camping is allowed though so just find your spot and off you go!

Dogs are supposed to be in the lead by law in the area but I have a very obedient trail doggo that comes with me off the lead all the time and it’s ok. I’m sure you’ll always get someone complain about you with a dog off the lead somewhere but just use your common sense and judgement, if you know your dog is well behaved then you’ll be ok.
  • 1 0
 @anyexcusetoride: Thanks mate, could be a plan for next year.
Yeah I have a well behaved one, but only when no pray is around, not working on trails full of deers and rabbits but that unlocks faster shuttling
  • 1 0
 @anyexcusetoride: yeah dude, I'll be that guy. It's not about your dog and if he's a good boy or not. I would urge you to respect the leash law. It's there for very good reasons.
  • 1 0
 @SimbaandHiggins: sure, up to you. I trust my dog. I trust other people to make their own judgement.
  • 6 0
 Oslo has some great hills but our supreme leaders like to think pf mountainbikers as a nuisance in comprison to the well regarded hikers and skiers. I like to remind them that we exist by doing downhill in the stairs in front of the castle.
  • 1 0
 Don’t worry, it was just the same in the UK not so long ago.

Something new, people think it’s weird and don’t like change. Slowly it gets more popular and mainstream and it starts to find a place to fit in and everyone accepts each other. ✌️
  • 1 0
 Its always been a mystery to me,why there aren't more (any) official mtb trails in the Oslo area,only one I've ridden is in Østmarka, so it's been some crazy rides on the hiking trails. The potential is huge,so close to a capitol- and easy access by boat from Copenhagen :-)
Nesbyen is high on my list though
  • 1 0
 @lenniDK: Just wondering what your definition for an official mtb trail?
  • 1 0
 @lenniDK: You always have Frognerseteren T subway station and the sledge course Korketrekkeren, which is kind of fun in an awkward way. I think Oslo is the only country where you can take a train from the airport, or boat from Denmark, then subway from Oslo center up to a mountain 469 meter above sea level. I recommend stopping at Midtstuen T subway station and taking the t-bane up again.
In the winter you need a fat bike up there, I tried it with 2.6 tires, no fun. But Drammen, which is a 45 min train ride from Oslo center, plus 20 min bike ride up to the lift, is much better for pure Downhill. Hafjell should be endless fun in those long steep hills, but is several hours away.
  • 1 0
 I went biking in Norway in the summer of 1990! 4 of us in a Bedford van with fully rigid bikes and cantilever brakes! What a brilliant trip though. Roll on 34 years without going back to Norway… I’m working near Oslo now but haven’t had the chance to bike there. I’ve had 4 trips so far this year and more to come. I’d be keen to go biking and find more than the goat and pony tracks from 1990
  • 2 0
 What an awesome video. I grew up on Hans, watching his trials adventure videos back in the 90's that influenced my riding ever since. Glad to see he's still going strong and enjoying life on two wheels.
  • 1 0
 In a world of constant change, Hans Rey is still riding like he always has the entire time I’ve been a mountain biker.. That’s somehow comforting. Never stop Hans,
  • 1 0
 Such a cool place, next level what Glen Jacobs and World Trail are building there
  • 1 0
 Oooh Hans Rey







