Video: Hans Rey on the Evolution of Mountain Biking

Words: SR Suntour

"NO WAY" HANS REY Hans "No Way" Rey in Livigno, Italy

Hans ‘No Way’ Rey is a name that needs little (if any) introduction. His competitive trials riding career may be 30+ years in the rearview mirror, but his adventure riding, inquisitive nature, and constant evolution as a cyclist live on. Hans has firmly cemented his name in mountain bike mythology alongside such legends as Joe Murray, Brett Tippie, and Richey Schley. At 56, he may be no spring chicken, the experience and enthusiasm he still brings to the sport far outshines the date on his birth certificate. And here’s the thing: he’s not done with bicycling anymore than bicycling is done with him. Hans is constantly evolving and reinventing himself and works tirelessly as a bicycling advocate with projects like his Wheels for Life charity and (more recently) his Urban Adventure Video Series. Hans was originally born in Germany, but now resides in Laguna Beach, CA and recently joined the SR Suntour family.Hans has seen the changes in the sport and the equipment and talks about the past, present and future of mountain biking through his own eyes.