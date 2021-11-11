Video: Hans Rey on the Evolution of Mountain Biking

Nov 11, 2021
by SR Suntour  

Words: SR Suntour

Hans ‘No Way’ Rey is a name that needs little (if any) introduction. His competitive trials riding career may be 30+ years in the rearview mirror, but his adventure riding, inquisitive nature, and constant evolution as a cyclist live on. Hans has firmly cemented his name in mountain bike mythology alongside such legends as Joe Murray, Brett Tippie, and Richey Schley. At 56, he may be no spring chicken, the experience and enthusiasm he still brings to the sport far outshines the date on his birth certificate. And here’s the thing: he’s not done with bicycling anymore than bicycling is done with him. Hans is constantly evolving and reinventing himself and works tirelessly as a bicycling advocate with projects like his Wheels for Life charity and (more recently) his Urban Adventure Video Series. Hans was originally born in Germany, but now resides in Laguna Beach, CA and recently joined the SR Suntour family.


"NO WAY"
HANS REY
Hans "No Way" Rey in Livigno, Italy

Hans has seen the changes in the sport and the equipment and talks about the past, present and future of mountain biking through his own eyes.



Livigno mountain biking trails



SR Suntour Hans Rey


8 Comments

  • 4 0
 That was an inspiring video. For us out there who see that mountain biking is not just a trend i have to say that we need more videos and material like that. Age is just a number.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, Hans still rockin! He's my role model when it's about having fun on MTB at advanced age. The trails shown in this video are so great - I've been there 2 years ago and I can higly reccommend to check out hisTutti Frutti Epic MTB Tour: youtu.be/QyG5msp56HM
  • 1 0
 Absolut Legend! I watched his VHS Cassette hundreds of times as an kid!! Check out Hans No Way Rey - The Classic Video 1992 on youtube. Absolut sick!
  • 1 1
 The evolution of MTB should just be a Joey scraping a hole with their shoe in a Marin country trail and curling out a steamer in its place
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to get my Hans on one of those SR Suntour forks... Nah, I stick to my Lyrik
  • 1 1
 An e-bike Hans? No Way!
  • 1 0
 e don´t know why
  • 1 0
 After all this guy has done for MTB, he may well deserve a bit of comfort

