Video: Hans Rey Rides Exposed White Line in Sedona, Arizona

Apr 4, 2020
by Hans Rey  


Riding the famous and dangerously exposed White Line in Sedona, Arizona. With a nose-wheelie entrance and a tricky and sketchy exit line all the way down to the bottom.


Footage by: Kenny Wehn and Steve Spencer

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 What is the stickiest tire made? Cause I'd want that, for whoever I'm watching ride that.
  • 1 0
 Nicely done, Hans! I've been eyeing the white line for years...next time. Good to see you in the video too, Simon! Sedona's very own tour guide and ambassador of mtb.
  • 1 0
 Simon Bosman aka the dude from the White Line Plus vid?
  • 1 0
 Just bounced to The White from the Ochain review. There seems to be a common theme.
  • 2 0
 No, no, no, no… no!
  • 2 0
 No way!
  • 1 1
 For some more White Line madness.... dat last clip vimeo.com/85082243
  • 1 0
 That exit was pure filth

