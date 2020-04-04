Pinkbike.com
Video: Hans Rey Rides Exposed White Line in Sedona, Arizona
Apr 4, 2020
by
Hans Rey
Riding the famous and dangerously exposed White Line in Sedona, Arizona. With a nose-wheelie entrance and a tricky and sketchy exit line all the way down to the bottom.
Footage by: Kenny Wehn and Steve Spencer
Posted In:
Videos
Hans Rey
8 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
greener1
(1 hours ago)
What is the stickiest tire made? Cause I'd want that, for whoever I'm watching ride that.
[Reply]
1
0
steveczech
(54 mins ago)
Nicely done, Hans! I've been eyeing the white line for years...next time. Good to see you in the video too, Simon! Sedona's very own tour guide and ambassador of mtb.
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(12 mins ago)
Simon Bosman aka the dude from the White Line Plus vid?
[Reply]
1
0
MonsterTruck
(1 hours ago)
Just bounced to The White from the Ochain review. There seems to be a common theme.
[Reply]
2
0
Spittingcat
(57 mins ago)
No, no, no, no… no!
[Reply]
2
0
Jacquers
(48 mins ago)
No way!
[Reply]
1
1
scott-townes
(14 mins ago)
For some more White Line madness.... dat last clip
vimeo.com/85082243
[Reply]
1
0
jasbushey
(16 mins ago)
That exit was pure filth
[Reply]
