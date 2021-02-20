Video: Hans Rey, Steve Peat & Danny MacAskill's 2010 Scottish Adventure

Feb 20, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Hans Rey digs up this classic edit of his Scottish road trip with Steve Peat & Danny Macaskill from the film 'Find'.

bigquotesThree generations of mountain biking legends got together for an unforgettable trip to Scotland in 2010. Hans Rey, Steve Peat and Danny MacAskill up close and personal with some incredible riding and locations on the Isle of Skye and Torridon in the Highlands. Lots of great behind the scenes footage, interviews and shenanigans. This is a rare edit from the film 'Find' by Mark Huskisson and Reset Films. Hans Rey

Picture by Andy McCandlish
Picture by Andy McCandlish


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Only watched this last night on YT, Absolutely brilliant . 3 legends , loved seeing Dannys mum fussing over hans reys tea.
  • 1 0
 That was Gold!

