Video: Hans Rey Tells the Stories Behind his Classic Bike Frames

Mar 16, 2021
by Sayer Danforth  

Very excited to showcase an idea I've had for a long time now. It all started for me when I came across (the late great) Robin Williams collection of bicycles. They were up for auction and he had so many insane bikes! I thought, that's a missed opportunity to see what this guy had, and hear his stories about the bikes. Someone should do something about this!

Quiver Collective is a series that invites the viewer to look into a collection we might not otherwise ever get to see. From professionals to enthusiasts these collections might be fit for a museum someday, but for now here is the visual archive. Join in as we go to private homes, garages, closets, backyards, vaults, even shoeboxes. These are the stories of collectors of memories because it's important to them. Maybe the collections are important to you too.

In this first episode we get to see @hansnowayrey collection of trials bikes and hear some stories about his life and memories. His skills on a bike truly changed the ways we think about what bikes can do to this day. Still a pioneer and always a collector. Enjoy and watch "Quiver Collective with Hans Rey" on my YouTube.

If you or someone you know has a collection they want to feature please reach out. Tell us about it.

follow:
@hansnowayrey
@sayerdan4th
@d4pictures

Videos Hans Rey


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Met Hans Rey once when i was about 12 or 13 years old on a bike festival in winterberg, germany which felt like meeting a godlike dude... Today i would say i was "super stoked". Back then i was just super excited
  • 1 0
 Hans was one of the first riders who really inspired me when I got into mountain biking all the way back in 1997 - 20 odd years later he's still inspiring me! What a Legend!
  • 2 0
 Can I ask about the one clip one flat on the GT in the opening shot?

