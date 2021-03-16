Video: Hans Rey Tells the Stories Behind his Classic Bike Frames

Words: Sayer Danforth
Very excited to showcase an idea I've had for a long time now. It all started for me when I came across (the late great) Robin Williams collection of bicycles. They were up for auction and he had so many insane bikes! I thought, that's a missed opportunity to see what this guy had, and hear his stories about the bikes. Someone should do something about this!
Quiver Collective is a series that invites the viewer to look into a collection we might not otherwise ever get to see. From professionals to enthusiasts these collections might be fit for a museum someday, but for now here is the visual archive. Join in as we go to private homes, garages, closets, backyards, vaults, even shoeboxes. These are the stories of collectors of memories because it's important to them. Maybe the collections are important to you too.
In this first episode we get to see @hansnowayrey collection of trials bikes and hear some stories about his life and memories. His skills on a bike truly changed the ways we think about what bikes can do to this day. Still a pioneer and always a collector. Enjoy and watch "Quiver Collective with Hans Rey" on my YouTube
If you or someone you know has a collection they want to feature please reach out. Tell us about it.
