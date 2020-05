This episode is about my 2018 TransNapoli Urban Mountain Bike & eBike Adventure in the south of Italy. Traversing the area from the Amalfi Coast via Pompeii, the Vesuvio Volcano, through the urban jungle of this crazy, beautiful and historic city of Naples to the Island of Ischia. This five day journey of Hans and his riding partners was a great way to experience this city and stunning surrounding nature.



Photos by Martin Bissig, Videos by Cedric Tassan — Hans Rey