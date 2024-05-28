Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course

May 28, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Is a motorbike faster than a downhill mountain bike? Most of the time that's a straightforward question... but what about on the world's toughest mountain bike course?

In 2022, Jackson Goldstone won Red Bull Hardline with the fastest time in history - 2:20:53.

Can Hard Enduro heavyweight Johny Walker beat his time on a bike seven times the weight?


bigquotesAamid the whirlwind of split-second decisions, I have to balance the choice of getting a good time over the risk of crashing. When the race is going well and the ride feels right, I persist forward, undeterred. But when the race is already a technical challenge, I often pause, steady myself, and prepare to strike anew.Johny Walker


24 Comments
  • 12 0
 As soon as I saw the title I thought to myself, I am not geting any work done for the next 10 minutes or so.
  • 6 1
 This is the kind of motorbike content I'm here for. GNAR. Recently, another moto rider just raced down some DH course out east. Wish I could find the video. That course was a lot more pedally, and I think the same rider went faster on a moto than he did a DH bike, but didn't go faster than any of the top racers.
  • 3 0
 This one?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjhqq_JbXPg
  • 2 0
 It was Josh Hill. Great video!
  • 9 0
 Dont give the surron riders any ideas
  • 6 0
 That just pushed the boundaries of moto. I can't believe how fast he got through the rock garden and slapped those turns
  • 4 0
 Just a casual dirt bike ride... no big deal!
  • 4 0
 Crazy thing is he could probably turn around and go back up it
  • 8 0
 I want to see the road gap done backwards.
  • 2 0
 @bigtim: Well maybe not that part Big Grin
  • 3 0
 Pretty insane how well he controls his speed. I like, very nice (borat voie)
  • 2 0
 Next challenge.... Unicycle.
  • 2 0
 Some moto ruts should make it even harder this weekend, nice. /s
  • 1 0
 Except they won't be on the same course.
  • 1 0
 I'm genuinely impressed that he made it down some of that as well as he did.
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one that held their breath on his first drop attempt? Could have sworn he was short.
  • 1 0
 Also I've hurt myself pretty bad riding a moto on wood planks, gotta have precise throttle control
  • 2 0
 That was pretty insane.
  • 2 0
 Wow…. Nuts
  • 1 0
 That was unreal, amazing skills
  • 1 0
 2:33
Very fast but not quite faster than the latest mtb results.
  • 1 0
 F'n gnarly!!!
  • 1 0
  All smiles!!!!
