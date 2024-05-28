Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course

Is a motorbike faster than a downhill mountain bike? Most of the time that's a straightforward question... but what about on the world's toughest mountain bike course?
In 2022, Jackson Goldstone won Red Bull Hardline with the fastest time in history - 2:20:53.
Can Hard Enduro heavyweight Johny Walker beat his time on a bike seven times the weight?
|Aamid the whirlwind of split-second decisions, I have to balance the choice of getting a good time over the risk of crashing. When the race is going well and the ride feels right, I persist forward, undeterred. But when the race is already a technical challenge, I often pause, steady myself, and prepare to strike anew.—Johny Walker
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjhqq_JbXPg
Very fast but not quite faster than the latest mtb results.