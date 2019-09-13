Video: Hardline Track Walk with Gee Atherton and Rob Warner

Sep 13, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the event returns to the hills of Dyfi Valley in the north of Wales for its sixth edition.

The 2018 edition saw home favourite Gee Atherton taking home the trophy for the first time after a nail-biting final in front of 3,000 spectators. Bernard Kerr came in second with Charlie Hatton in third.

Red Bull Hardline 2019 is bigger than ever before. With the worlds best DH riders coming from all corners of the world, expect to see some wild riding in the valleys of Dyfi this weekend. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Gee Atherton DH Racing Hardline


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Hardline is next level stuff and i aint missing it on tele that's for sure.
  • 1 0
 bring it on I cant wait ..best event of the year
  • 1 0
 this. scares. me. so. much.
  • 1 0
 I wouldnt walk half of that
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



