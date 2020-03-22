Video: Hardtail Hooning in South West England

Mar 22, 2020
by joey millward  
Hardtail Hooning in South West England

by millwardmedia
When the race bikes gets packed away and the hardtails come out you know the winter has come. With the help from four of the best hardtail pinners in the south west, we decided to create a tribute video to showcase just how fun hardtails are.

Mike Smith: "To be fair I’ve always ridden hardtails and don’t know any different, but I love how they can turn even a fairly chilled trail into a intense ride and I don’t want to give that up".

Tom Dunn: "I love my hardtail it can make even the tamest of trails exciting or make the most demanding trail even more gnarly. Every time I ride it I smile. It gets wild so easily but and the same time is so Capable of handling anything u throw at it".

Linford Mill:"[I like Hardtails] because they are cheap to maintain they look better and more fun to ride".

James Farrow: "[I like hardtails because] they’re more fun, and give you a much better experience of how trails are meant to feel without that skill compensator helping your back wheel. Nothing beats the feeling of showing someone up on there £7k carbon 6”-7” “trail” bike".



 Love a good HT, but the recovery time after a hard ride is brutal compared to my FS.
 nice vid, whereabouts are these trails?
 I love the responsiveness of the hardtail.
 *their

