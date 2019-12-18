Video: Hardtail Hooning with Nukeproof's Hooligan Squad

A typical UK winter can put pay to a lot of your riding. But alter your attitude slightly and it can be a whole lot of fun. Tuck away the enduro bike and return to simpler times, the humble hardtail (ok so these guys were packing a serious rad spec on their bikes, but let’s keep to the illusion).



Has there been a better time to own a mountain bike? More amazing trails than ever, some awesome riding scenes and it’s difficult to buy a bad bike too. In recent years, Nukeproof has seen a resurgence in the Scout, so much so that each year it keeps getting a little bit wilder. Be it the love of a winter hardtail for its simplicity and ease of maintenance or just the fact that they are a riot to ride, the emergence of the Hardcore Hardtail is offering riders some golden times in less than golden climates. What is a “hardcore Hardtail” I hear the key board peoples ask? Well, it’s a hardtail, just a little slacker than your average XC/ trail build, with a blend of playful geometry to entice you into a sense of security that is anything but secure. The Scout is all about having fun, getting “shwifty” and giving you the confidence to push your limits (and ever so slightly beyond… Lil Robbo).



To celebrate the launch of the 2020 Scout, we assembled an elite crew and went Scoutin’ About, for the Part Deux time. — Nukeproof