Video: Hardtail Riding, Hucking & Jibbing in 'Scoutin' About'

Jun 17, 2021
by Nukeproof  


You want some more crazy fast hardtail action? (Possibly not, but some folk may, let's hope so hey)


Usually, in the cinematic editing process you have hours of footage that fall on the cuting room floor. Once the finest cream of footage has been skimmed from the top of Tommy C’s VHS camera reels, it's spliced together to form the beautiful finished masterpiece. But what happens when the very high quality milk under the cream is too good to simply pour away? You drink it or don't for those that don't like milk, but you get the analogy. Rather than flush the prime footage into oblivion and with the standard of riding in Scoutin’ About being pretty insane, we are very happy to share with you The B Roll, unseen hardtail wildness from the from video of the year* Scoutin’ About Part 3.


This time it’s RAW and featuring more hilarity, wildly insane skills and a tad bit of destruction from Mr's Brayton, Heap, Robbo and Samson (This video is minus the slightly “twisted ankles” footage of Lil Robbo).



Video by Tommy C of Caldwell Visuals

Photos By Laurence Crossman-Ems

If you been living in a internet cave and missed Scoutin’ About Part 3 you can click HERE to watch it. Please enjoy.

Posted In:
Videos Nukeproof Adam Brayton Elliot Heap


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Love the Scout! Shredded mine yesterday on bone dry summer trails even if it's built to be my winter whip Smile

Post a Comment



