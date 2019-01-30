VIDEOS

Video: Ripping Hardtails with France's Next Generation of Riders

Jan 30, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Disc brakes with specific levers, real forks for kids and skin-wall tyres.... Yes, it's classy, jumps well and is equally capable of pedalling and/or drifting...

The META HT Kids is the ‘endurigid’ platform that we would have dreamt of at their age!


These two minis are only 11-years old yet they already think they’re grown-ups.

Talkin’ bout my (the new) g-g-generation… ????

Riders: Max and Till Alran
Location: Languedoc Roussillon, France
Video & photos: Nicolas Brizin



MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


