Video: Haro Announces New Thread Slopestyle Bike

Filmed & Edited: Isaac WallenPRESS RELEASE: Haro
Owen Marks is an absolute beast on the trails and a great guy to boot and so we're excited to announce the launch of our newest partnership with Owen Marks. And as fate would have it, we welcomed him into the Haro family at the exact same time that we're launching the highly anticipated, Thread Slope! And so with that, buckle in and enjoy as Owen drops in on some beautiful trails and lets loose on the all new Haro Thread Slope.
Brand new for 2019, the Thread line brings Freestyle MTB models with Aluminum frames back to Haro Bikes. Light, rigid, precise and built for shredding, the Thread line offers three models with two hardtails and one dual-suspension. The Thread Slopestyle is the ultimate model in this new line.
With its new 2019 X6 tubing dual suspension frame, it features 100mm of front travel with its Manitou Circus Expert fork and 80mm of rear travel without any chain stretch thanks to its central BB shell pivot for a simple, solid and efficient single-speed suspension platform, which provides increased pump to go higher and forgive harsh landings. Light and precise, the Thread Slopestyle features a gravity-proven FSA Gradient cockpit and crankset with a 30-14t gearing ratio, sealed bearing Premium Nylon Slim Pedals, Spank Spoon rims, Pivotal MTB saddle and alloy seat-post, and a new Haro oversize sealed rotor for fast bar-spin action.
The Thread Slopestyle offers a unique combination with its custom alloy detangler and hydraulic-assisted rear brake with the innovative TRP HY/RD disc caliper for high-performance braking and an unmatched bar-spinning experience... FEATURES
• Haro Thread Slope X6 alloy frame w/ tapered head tube, 80mm rear travel
• Swing-arm pivot around BB shell for no chain stretch in rear wheel travel
• Optional Interchangeable dropouts
• One size: 22.6" TT w/ 420mm / 16.5" reach
• MY19 Rockshox RS Deluxe R rear shock
• New Haro OS rotor for tapered 1-1/8"-1.5" head tube
• Manitou Circus Expert 100mm travel fork w/ 20mm thru-axle
• FSA Gradient 2-pc crankset, 30T alloy Megatooth chainring
• FSA Gradient, 25mm rise bar w/ Velo Lock-On grips
• FSA Gradient 1-1/8" stem
• Haro slim padded saddle
• Spank Ind. Spoon alloy DW 32h rims,
• Pivit alloy disc cassette hubs w/ 14t Crmo cog
• Kenda Small Block Eight 2.35" / 2.10" tires
• TRP HY/RD-C mechanical / hydraulic rear disc brake
• $2,699.99 USD
The Thread Slope is available now and ready to shred some trails near you! Learn more here
