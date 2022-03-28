close
Video: Haro Welcomes Jon Simek

Mar 27, 2022
by Joey Cobbs  
Welcome to Haro MTB - Jon Simek

by JoeyCobbs
We are proud to welcome Jon Simek to the team and to mark the occasion we headed to the trail with John and a few of his new bikes and hit record! Enjoy.

Posted In:
Videos Haro


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 I hope this kid has a BMX background, otherwise I can't see him going too far.
  • 1 0
 I had forgotten that Haro even exist..
  • 2 0
 More BMX oriented I think. They have a MTB lineup and some other cycling lineups, but I think those are mostly more beginner or cost oriented spec'd. I used to have a Haro DJ and the frame was good, but had a terrible component package, was not expensive though.
  • 1 0
 Try telling Ryan Nyquist that.
  • 1 0
 @Rafe1234: I had a steel reserve as well, great overall bike for the price but component wise it was pretty entry level.

Post a Comment



