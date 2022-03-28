close
Video: Haro Welcomes Jon Simek
Mar 27, 2022
by
Joey Cobbs
Welcome to Haro MTB - Jon Simek
Views: 68
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
We are proud to welcome Jon Simek to the team and to mark the occasion we headed to the trail with John and a few of his new bikes and hit record! Enjoy.
Posted In:
Videos
Haro
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(17 mins ago)
I hope this kid has a BMX background, otherwise I can't see him going too far.
[Reply]
1
0
Theysayivebeentheone
(1 hours ago)
I had forgotten that Haro even exist..
[Reply]
2
0
Rafe1234
(49 mins ago)
More BMX oriented I think. They have a MTB lineup and some other cycling lineups, but I think those are mostly more beginner or cost oriented spec'd. I used to have a Haro DJ and the frame was good, but had a terrible component package, was not expensive though.
[Reply]
1
0
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(17 mins ago)
Try telling Ryan Nyquist that.
[Reply]
1
0
nyhc00
(17 mins ago)
@Rafe1234
: I had a steel reserve as well, great overall bike for the price but component wise it was pretty entry level.
[Reply]
5 Comments
Post a Comment