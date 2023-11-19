Video: Harriet Burbidge-Smith Sessions her Dream Track with Robin Goomes, Vinny Armstrong & Casey Brown

It's not a secret that riding bikes can be serious fun. It's also not a secret that doing it with friends makes everything even better! Throw a custom-built jump line in the mix and all the ingredients for an all-time mountain bike session are in place! And that's exactly what Harriet Burbidge-Smith did.



The Australian freerider built her dream track with the help of her rider-digger friend Remy Morton and invited her mates Robin Goomes, Vinny Armstrong & Casey Brown to rip it apart with style. — Red Bull Bike