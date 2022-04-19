When it comes to ones to watch, few riders out there are as exciting as eight-time Australian BMX Champion and two-time amateur BMX World Champ winner Harriet Burbidge-Smith. At 25, she’s a double threat, having excelled in BMX racing before making the switch to mountain bike, which she says offers her more creativity, freedom and opportunities to stay stoked on her sport.



What’s more, Burbidge-Smith is a die-hard ambassador for women and girls in biking, running female-only training camps and never missing an opportunity to uplift her fellow female riders who are bringing the gnar. This May she joins the third edition of Red Bull Formation, as she makes the trip to the deserts of Utah for a week-long women’s freeride event. — Red Bull Bike