Video: Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith Gets Sideways in the Jungle

Apr 19, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesWhen it comes to ones to watch, few riders out there are as exciting as eight-time Australian BMX Champion and two-time amateur BMX World Champ winner Harriet Burbidge-Smith. At 25, she’s a double threat, having excelled in BMX racing before making the switch to mountain bike, which she says offers her more creativity, freedom and opportunities to stay stoked on her sport.

What’s more, Burbidge-Smith is a die-hard ambassador for women and girls in biking, running female-only training camps and never missing an opportunity to uplift her fellow female riders who are bringing the gnar. This May she joins the third edition of Red Bull Formation, as she makes the trip to the deserts of Utah for a week-long women’s freeride event.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Harriet Burbidge Smith


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
96049 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
54969 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
52603 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
41940 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
41711 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
39015 views
Review: EXT Arma Downhill Coil Shock
34796 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a Bash Guard?
33347 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Mega thanks to Harriet for being instrumental in getting jumps built here in Canberra, including a sanctioned, progressive set (from humps and tables to proper steep DJs) at our oldest riding area, Majura, plus a massive line elsewhere (IYK,YK). The shovel in her hand isn't just for show for this edit - she's been digging for years.
  • 4 0
 yet another bmx background
  • 1 0
 So Red Bull does give you wings
  • 1 0
 Great flow. Great edit.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007653
Mobile Version of Website