Video: Harry Barrett Joins Privateer Bikes & Hunt Bike Wheels

Feb 9, 2024
by PrivateerBikes  

We're stoked to announce that trail rider, big air slayer and all-round ripper Harry Barrett has joined the Privateer Bikes and HUNT Bike Wheels squad. We've long admired Harry's edits and style on the bike, and it's awesome to welcome him to the Privateer Bikes family with a killer edit of our own.

photo

For 2024, Harry has decided to shift his focus away from racing (although he will still enter select events) and will instead focus on shredding our soon-to-be-launched Gen 2 platform on his local trails in the Forest of Dean and then in Canada.

bigquotesMy aim for 2024 is to ride as much as possible. I've moved away from racing and just want to enjoy riding bikes for what it is. That said, I'll still enter a few select races, and I can't wait to see how my Gen 2 Privateer is going to perform; I just don't plan on committing to a full season. I'll continue to make more videos with the brands that support me, and I've already got another in the works for Privateer. I plan to do many more in the future!Harry Barrett

photo


Watch out for more Privateer Bikes Gen 2 edits from Harry coming soon, and keep your eyes peeled for our official Gen 2 launch coming Feb 16th, 2024!

Filmed and edited by: Callum Philpott , Chapter Studios.

Follow Harry on social media:

Instagram: @harry.barrett

Follow Privateer Bikes on social media:

Instagram: @privateerbikes
YouTube: @PrivateerBikes

Posted In:
Videos Hunt Mountain Privateer Bikes Harry Barrett


Author Info:
PrivateerBikes avatar

Member since Sep 5, 2019
26 articles

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Sweet dude. Congratulations.
  • 1 0
 That opening sliiiiiiiide……ooooweee!







