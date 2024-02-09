Video: Harry Barrett Joins Privateer Bikes & Hunt Bike Wheels

My aim for 2024 is to ride as much as possible. I've moved away from racing and just want to enjoy riding bikes for what it is. That said, I'll still enter a few select races, and I can't wait to see how my Gen 2 Privateer is going to perform; I just don't plan on committing to a full season. I'll continue to make more videos with the brands that support me, and I've already got another in the works for Privateer. I plan to do many more in the future! — Harry Barrett