Video: Harry Barrett Shreds the Gen 2 Privateer 141

Feb 28, 2024
by PrivateerBikes  

As we approached the launch of Gen 2, we tasked Harry Barrett, Callum Philpot and Ian Lean to shoot a video to show off the speed, durability and performance of our all-mountain/trail bike, the Privateer Gen 2 141. We were after an edit that shows exactly what the Gen 2 141 is capable of, and we think they nailed it with 'The Rise'.

bigquotesWe wanted to show off the capability of the new Gen 2 Privateer 141 and how well it rides. We had a few locations in mind, but it was a lot of guesswork, really. I hadn't ridden a lot of the stuff we shot, and neither Callum (videographer) nor Ian (photographer) had shot these locations before. It was a gamble, but we're all stoked about how it turned out.

We didn't have the best weather for the shoot, but we braved it and came out with some unreal stuff. Big shout out to Callum and Ian for braving the weather! Day one was shot in two locations in the Welsh valleys, and the second location was shot in Triscombe. The second location was definitely the spicer one out of the two, with some 'interesting' features to try and figure out and ride. I'm really impressed by how capable the 141 is! It was a great experience, and the Stoke levels were high!Harry Barrett, Privateer Bikes/HUNT MTB

photo

photo
photo

bigquotesAs per shooting a launch video at this time of year, we had only a few days full of rain to get this video together. Harry's first time on the bike, and everything had to be a "1 bang" for us to fit in everything we wanted. It's fair to say he nailed it, hitting a load of wild features built by Joel Anderson, which is no easy task. For what, on paper, was going to be a savage few days of shooting, we were all pretty hyped about what we managed to get done.Callum Philpot, Chapter Studios

photo

Learn more about Privateer Gen 2.

Filmed and edited by:
- Callum Philpot
- Chapter Studios

Photography
- Ian Lean

Follow Harry on social media:

- Instagram: Harry Barrett

Follow Privateer Bikes on social media:

Instagram: Privateer Bikes

Posted In:
Videos Privateer Bikes Harry Barrett


Author Info:
PrivateerBikes avatar

Member since Sep 5, 2019
28 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
100683 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
77415 views
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
52236 views
Review: Lewis LHT Ultimate Brakes - Clones or Contenders?
50674 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
46929 views
Spotted: Did Specialized Just Soft-Launch a New Epic? 
45032 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Spectral CF - Evolution Not Revolution
39989 views
Mass Redundancies Reported at Wiggle Chain Reaction
38474 views

4 Comments
  • 4 0
 Woohaa...I feel kinda sick now after watching all those hectic, flashy cuts... The bike looks good though...although you could hard see it until the end of the video...
  • 3 1
 That's because the media team also realise what an ugly bike it is and don't want to show it off...
  • 1 0
 @a-green: Agree, looks like it comes pre-crashed, their previous bikes were such lookers too.
  • 1 0
 the original privateer looked purposeful and handsome. This one just isn't doing it. A bit like if the Raaw Madonna frame was changed to look like this then I'm out. I'm riding gravel from then on.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025257
Mobile Version of Website