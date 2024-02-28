Video: Harry Barrett Shreds the Gen 2 Privateer 141

We wanted to show off the capability of the new Gen 2 Privateer 141 and how well it rides. We had a few locations in mind, but it was a lot of guesswork, really. I hadn't ridden a lot of the stuff we shot, and neither Callum (videographer) nor Ian (photographer) had shot these locations before. It was a gamble, but we're all stoked about how it turned out.



We didn't have the best weather for the shoot, but we braved it and came out with some unreal stuff. Big shout out to Callum and Ian for braving the weather! Day one was shot in two locations in the Welsh valleys, and the second location was shot in Triscombe. The second location was definitely the spicer one out of the two, with some 'interesting' features to try and figure out and ride. I'm really impressed by how capable the 141 is! It was a great experience, and the Stoke levels were high! — Harry Barrett, Privateer Bikes/HUNT MTB