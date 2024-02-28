Video: Harry Barrett Shreds the Gen 2 Privateer 141

As we approached the launch of Gen 2, we tasked Harry Barrett, Callum Philpot and Ian Lean to shoot a video to show off the speed, durability and performance of our all-mountain/trail bike, the Privateer Gen 2 141. We were after an edit that shows exactly what the Gen 2 141 is capable of, and we think they nailed it with 'The Rise'.
|We wanted to show off the capability of the new Gen 2 Privateer 141 and how well it rides. We had a few locations in mind, but it was a lot of guesswork, really. I hadn't ridden a lot of the stuff we shot, and neither Callum (videographer) nor Ian (photographer) had shot these locations before. It was a gamble, but we're all stoked about how it turned out.
We didn't have the best weather for the shoot, but we braved it and came out with some unreal stuff. Big shout out to Callum and Ian for braving the weather! Day one was shot in two locations in the Welsh valleys, and the second location was shot in Triscombe. The second location was definitely the spicer one out of the two, with some 'interesting' features to try and figure out and ride. I'm really impressed by how capable the 141 is! It was a great experience, and the Stoke levels were high!—Harry Barrett, Privateer Bikes/HUNT MTB
|As per shooting a launch video at this time of year, we had only a few days full of rain to get this video together. Harry's first time on the bike, and everything had to be a "1 bang" for us to fit in everything we wanted. It's fair to say he nailed it, hitting a load of wild features built by Joel Anderson, which is no easy task. For what, on paper, was going to be a savage few days of shooting, we were all pretty hyped about what we managed to get done.—Callum Philpot, Chapter Studios
Filmed and edited by:
- Callum Philpot
- Chapter Studios
Photography
- Ian Lean
