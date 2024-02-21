Video: Hauling in Kamloops with Johnny Helly in 'Close To Home'

Feb 21, 2024
by WeAreOne Composites  

Words: We Are One Composites

Close To Home
Ft. Johnny Helly

Born and raised in Kamloops BC, Johnny Helly grew up riding the trails surrounding his hometown. These fast flowing trails with hints of tech, have proven to be the perfect training ground to launch Johnny onto the global enduro scene. Johnny made Kamloops proud when he took his made-in-Kamloops We Are One Arrival and stood on the podium at the 2023 UCI Enduro World Series in Austria and Italy, taking back-to-back 3rd place finishes in the U21 category. Kamloops made Johnny fast, in 2023 he finished top 10 in every race he entered, he also won the We Are One Canadian Enduro League Valemount and Sunpeaks races!


photo
Photo: Aedan Skinner

photo
Photo: Andy Vathis
photo
Photo: James Cattanach

photo
Photo: Andy Vathis


At We Are One, we are extremely proud of local rippers like Johnny. They push us to make amazing carbon fiber rims and frames, they give us a sense of purpose and excitement when we see them lift a made-in-Kamloops bike over their head on world stage podiums! If you’re riding trails in town, keep an eye out for Johnny…just don’t blink, you may miss him as he flies by.

Check out Johnny's race results.

Johnny rides for:

We Are One Composites: frames, rims & cockpit
Sram & Rockshox: components & suspension
Maxxis: tires
Crankbrothers: pedals & shoes
Occam Designs: accessories

photo
Photo: Andy Vathis


weareonecomposites.com

#handlaidincanada


