Video: Have A Better Ride With These Pieces Of Equipment | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 14

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show we've got a special guest, Matt Beer! Christina, Henry and Matt chat about whether or not wet feet actually make a difference in our rides. Matt runs us through the bike he tested for 6 long months, we've got a fresh $25 challenge and round it off with a new segment called Devil's Avocado. You'll have to watch the episode to find out why.01:31 - 2 Minutes of Tech04:22 - $25 Challenge07:04 - Podcast Recap07:33 - Devil's AvocadoLet us know what you think is more than worth it's weight in gold, for under $25...preferably bike related.