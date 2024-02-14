Video: Have A Better Ride With These Pieces Of Equipment | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 14

Feb 14, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show we've got a special guest, Matt Beer! Christina, Henry and Matt chat about whether or not wet feet actually make a difference in our rides. Matt runs us through the bike he tested for 6 long months, we've got a fresh $25 challenge and round it off with a new segment called Devil's Avocado. You'll have to watch the episode to find out why.

01:31 - 2 Minutes of Tech
04:22 - $25 Challenge
07:04 - Podcast Recap
07:33 - Devil's Avocado

Let us know what you think is more than worth it's weight in gold, for under $25...preferably bike related.





2 Comments
  • 2 0
 The official word has come in, and it turns out the perfect bike for any trail is the one you have, ride bikes, keep smiling.
  • 1 0
 Henry, I'm here with you, I always drink directly from streams and I have never had any problems Smile







