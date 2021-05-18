Video: Hayden Zablotny Sends Huge Jumps & Tricks in Kamloops

Hayden Zablotny is a motivated young man. Coming from the small town of Coldstream, BC, he's been working hard and comes into the summer of 2021 stronger than ever, and going bigger than ever. Join him for a day of throwing down at the Kamloops Bike Ranch. He rides for Title MTB and Sensus.

Thank you to the Tk emlups te Secwepemc People whose unceded land we were on, and the Kamloops Bike Rider's Association for all their amazing work on the local trails.

bigquotesMy favourite thing about KBR is the good vibes, as well as the local community who love to also push their limits on bikes. Hayden Zablotny



bigquotesMy main goal? I want to find a frame sponsor and then hopefully work my way up to making a living off riding my bike, doing what I love. This year I want to push my riding as much as I can and become a more well-rounded rider. Hayden Zablotny












 I watched the video twice coz it was so short but sooo goodSmile Amazing riding
 That was rad!

