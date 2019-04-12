VIDEOS

Video: Hayes' JUnit Line Includes Forks, Controls, Wheels and Brakes For Kids

Apr 12, 2019
by Eric Schutt  
Hayes JUnit Junior Components

by HayesPerformanceSystems
Press Release: Hayes

We recently headed to St. George Utah in search of dry trails and nice weather to test the new Hayes Bicycle collection of products. We hooked up with our friends at the Outlaw Team coached by Tyson Henrie.

The team has some 30 riders that often ski together in the winter and ride together in the summer. It was a family affair with Ted & River Bell (father & son), Dan & Sam Dean, Dan & Clive LaRiviere, and Jason & Brodey Walker who all traveled down from Salt Lake City to spend a few days having some fun in the sun!

You have to get up early to get the right light

If you have ever done a video or photo shoot you know that you need to scout the location in advance to be sure the light is good, the trails are amazing, and in this case to be sure all the riders could handle the challenging trails. One thing we learned quickly was these kids were more than capable of riding anything in front of them from steep drops to challenging single track.

We spent the evening pimping out the bikes and getting all the new products adjusted and fit to the specific riders size and bike. A big thanks to the crew at Commencal bikes who will be the title sponsor this season for Team Outlaw.

So what is new, and why do we think these components will make such a big difference?

A key component of the JUNIT system is that the Manitou Machete 20” and 24” suspension forks offer complete adult functionality and adjustability, yet specifically tuned for kids. Our team was able to apply our extensive suspension expertise and knowledge to create something truly unique. Finally, young riders have the option of either a 20” or 24” fork to shred on a lightweight, high-quality Manitou chassis.

Another component of the JUNIT system is the new SUNringlé Düroc wheels. Offered in both 20” and 24”, JUNIT Düroc are high-quality, tubeless ready wheels for kids. Our wheel engineers applied their experience in designing rim profiles, materials, as well as applying SUNringlé Tubeless Ready (STR) technology yielding a premium youth wheel system.

Building off our award-winning Dominion A4 hydraulic brake, our product development team set out to design a brake system specifically for any rider with smaller hands. Dominion SFL (Short Finger Lever) maintains all the power and feel of our proven A4 design, fitted with a specifically smaller designed and narrower brake lever optimized for small hands.

JUNIT ProTaper MTB handlebar and grip is the final part of this system. Engineering began by researching anthropometric data from a NASA database. We determined the average hand size of a 6-10 year old which set the team into motion. Normally, grip diameter is a result of adding material to a standard handlebar size. For the JUNIT ProTaper handlebar system, we flipped the script. We began by determining the ideal grip diameter and worked inward. The result is a handlebar and grip with a 23mm outside diameter that’s ideal for a smaller ergonomic profile. The JUNIT ProTaper handlebar and grip are specifically designed to be used together.


Please stop by our booth - S3 at Sea Otter this weekend by the kids test track to see all the new JUNIT collection and learn more about the new Hayes Dominion A2 disc brakes, Manitou suspension forks, SUNringle' tubeless wheels and ProTaper small diameter bars and grips.

34 Comments

  • + 8
 This is awesome, I just finished stripping all the heavy crappy parts off my sons specialized rip rock, and have been having a hard time finding quality parts to replace them with, especially the fork. I will definitely be getting the fork and brakes and probably the rims too.
  • + 1
 Specialized should be ashamed for pushing that trashy bike. Good on you for fixing it up. Fwiw the 24" is actually a 26" frame on both ends. The backend is super long and the front end is really steep yet the reach is short. No my favorite. You'll want the biggest angle set you can find for the front end to slacken it out to something less sketchy. A 69d HTA will get freaky steep undersag and braking... Maybe steeper than a BMX.
  • + 2
 @Svinyard: 26/24 wheel combo to address the HA?
  • + 1
 @mammal: Good idea, but the reach is already really short on it iirc and that would make it shorter. I'd just angle set it heavily and run it 26" similar to what VPace did with their 26". Its the 29er concept but for 24" bikes. Short frame but bigger wheels. It'll roll over stuff well, but for kids, they need bikes that are poppy, fun and agile so they can develop skills like manuals, bunnyhops, skinny/tech riding, drops and sick jumps with kid whips. Not oversizing a bike helps with that. Rolling down the hill is good too but rollover speed shouldn't be a priority for young kids (my opinion) unless they are really trying to win races...but then a different bike is needed all together. u10 racing DH scene is INSANE, those kids are flying and the ladies are just as fast. The kid scene is super legit, unfortunately Trek, Spesh, Giant, Cannondale only put out heavy/expensive trash to dupe kids in your LBS. Someone needs to call them out for the harm they are doing to the kids scene and how much they hold it back. Then companies like Vitus put out a 24" airfork hardtail, 67d HTA, maxxis tires, hydraulic disk brakes, decent geo in a 25lb bike for 480$. As a small company their product absolutely destroys what the big brands are doing and its cheaper. I think Calibre is going to be special in the kids world as well with their cheap supply chain and high quality bikes. They need to get it done tho. Big brands are just cash grabbing kids with trash because that's all there is locally. Its changing tho! However, as you can see the used market is polluted with a bunch of garbage bikes (seriously 6lb coil forks for a 60lb kid...). It'll take a few more years for the market to do what Vitus is doing and then for used bikes to show up.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: I agree specialized should be ashamed the parts are super cheap and ridiculously heavy, and I would have been super disappointed, had I not paid half price for a slightly used bike. I figured I would be replacing all the parts anyhow so no sense buying a new one. I actually bought the 20” model and will be using the 24” fork in the front to slacken the head angle, that way I’ll be able to still use the fork when I get my son a 24” wheeled bike. I was also looking at the vitus, they have some nice kids bikes only problem was the cost of shipping to where I live.
  • + 3
 Very cool. Now can we hear about the OEMs that are using it? Kid needs a new bike lol! Commencal Clash looks sick tho the spec is pretty heavy aside from suspension.

Fwiw this fork is like 3.8lbs which is a touch lighter than a Fox 34 and a lot lighter than any of the other spec'd forks on 24" sleds.

The first big production, legit Kids suspension! (McCloud shock now has the Nino kids specific tune option). Pretty awesome. Have to thank the Pioneers like Brian at Lil Shredder for forging the way when no one else would.
  • + 1
 Dont forget Spawn Bikes.

I just finished a big upgrade to one of our two 2018 Rocky Mt. Vertex 20".

First bike I just swapped the tires for the Spawn 2.2 x 20"

Second bike has a shorter stem. Spawn cranks(much shorter but can remember size at the moment), swapped the rims for Spawn TR, and tires again for their 2.2 and set up tubeless.

Honestly, this is the bike that Rocky should have made. They can thank me by giving me two vertex 24s with my above modifications(They could make a BC Edition). The tires alone totally changed the bike. It is now a real Mt. bike but still a bit heavy. The added traction was immediately apparent on both bikes, they were able to climb steeper and looser trails and descending confidence and ability went through the roof. I didnt realize how much the 1.9 tires were holding them back. For 2019 Rocky put a 2.2 on but did not change the rim, which i found pinched the tire to much, the wider spawn rims made for a much better fit, and TR. That being said I should have just bought the Spawn in the first place as the above modifications(after paying the LBS to lace the rims) was about 800. Add that to the original price and we have a 1600 kids bike 0-:

If you have a Spawn/Lil Shedder/Commencal 24" for sale and in good shape drop me a message as the one kid is just about to outgrow the Vertex.
  • + 3
 @fabwizard: Lol, nice work man. Yeah Rocky needs to get their stuff together. Here's the deal for you, the Vertex 24" sucks and is expensive.

Vitus Nucleus 24" for 480$ shipped to CA in 5 days for free with no taxes. Insane value. You'd have to spend over 800$ to get anything comparable. Air fork, decent maxxis tires (Spawns a good upgrade), 140mm cranks!!!!!, decent geo, 25 or 26lbs, 9sp 11-36 gearing (awesome for the price) and hydraulic disk brakes.

You'll have more than enough money to upgrade if you want too. Vitus is killing it for the value in 24/24" hardtails.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: Wow that is a great option. Big thanks.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: Crank looks identical to the Spawn I put on the vertex. Thinking that the fork may be the weak link in this package. For this size the kids will need a bit more squish. They are already bottoming out their current 65 mm forks. (ends up being a real compromise between plush and bottoming).
  • + 1
 @fabwizard: Yeah, its amazing value and better than most everything else...but these are still short travel hard tails. Kids will still shred them, but there is a limit to the suspension.

Commencal's Meta HT+ 24" has a 120mm fork and nice geometry! Its got a pretty terrible spec aside from that tho. Wheels and tires are super heavy, drive train isn't ideal, cranks are to long. You could take that package and swap all that stuff, but you'd be around 1900$ at that point for a shredding hard tail.

TrailCraft 24" is a sweet package and they will do a custom build for you, but if you are going for move travel then you are getting into dropping close to 2k.

I'd wait it out to see what other companies are doing with this J-Unit line. The dampers on this fork will be pretty impressive as well as the nice air spring (their top end spring with a steel shaft instead of alum).
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: Hopefully J-Unit Group are reading these and they can hook up our kids as testers in the Great White North as we ride the North Shore and Hornby Island year round;-)

I was looking at the Commencals and had not realized the spec was poor. I am worried that we may need to go Full squish soon and the prices go through the roof then.

That leaves me back with Spawn or Lil Shredder then if I need the more squish.
  • + 1
 @fabwizard: Little shredder is a fortune. Spawn is only 80mm of travel on Velvet fork (not bad) but also has the wrong cranks, maybe you could extend the travel of the fork easily tho? Prevelo makes a nice 24" hardtail but still only 80mm of travel.

OR how about this!:

- you just get the Vitus for cheap (480$)
-You get an aftermarket JUnit fork at 120mm for (450$)
- Maxtion tires - 90$
- Angleset headset if possible for 50$

You can drop the HTA to 66d or 65.5d, throw that 120mm JUnit fork on there with Maxtion tires and go shred!

Prob about the same cost as the Spawn and the cranks will be correct. Another 100$ and you can make it 11-42 if you wanted.

Thats not a bad idea.
  • + 3
 good money spent on a top end kids bike /parts will always be worth it!
and will gladly pay more to ride more runs/km's in a day with the fam
start them young!
if you want lifelong brand loyalty ......
  • + 1
 This^^. Cheaper than an Ipad and a phone right? Spend the money and then sell a nice used bike to some kid that needs it. Makes the world a better place Smile
  • + 2
 We have been through two spawn Banshee 16" bikes for the kids and bought both used for 325 each, rode the wheels off them, sold the one for 325, and the other is waiting for the next ripper to grow into it.

I cannot recommend these bikes enough.

You will see depreciation if you buy new but not crazy like the junk brands, especially when many are ready for the garbage when the one kid is done with them.
  • + 3
 Always was a problem finding proper 20-24" suspension forks so this makes a lot of sense!
  • + 1
 Yeah the only legit 20" is the one Lil Shredder designed. Spawn, Trailcraft, Prevelo spec that and it's unreal for little kids. This is now a sick looking option for same price, I'm guessing the damper for this one is better. Both are sweet. In 24" tho, there has literally been nothing that was very good. Lots of 26" forks used that have a ladies tune that sucked for kids and were way heavy. But this is new! And sick and lighter than those 26" ones!
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: spinner grind 300 air fork for 20" is awesome, and much lighter than the coil that comes on kids bikes. My son was hitting big jumps with it.

forums.mtbr.com/families-riding-kids/new-version-spinner-grind-air-20-a-1064083.html
  • + 1
 @fruitsd79: yeah it's not bad, especially as a DJ kind of fork. If you get a chance to mess with with the fork Brian man... It's a different beast tho. It has adjustable compression, handles very low psi and is super plush with nearly zero sticktion. You see the difference when riding rougher terrain, it tracks amazingly well like a Fox fork would but for a 50lb kid. That's why it's 450$ aftermarket Smile
  • + 2
 What happened with answer components? Did they made it all ProTaper or what?
  • + 1
 Yep. Answer products still available to an extent, but the new products have shifted to Protaper. I loved the answer AM stem, and thought the Answer branding was waaaaaay better, so I'm a bit disappointed.
  • + 1
 That’s what I’m saying they has some of the coolest designs too. I don’t know why they would switch it to ProTaper when their variety is not as big@mammal:
  • + 1
 @mammal: agreed. Protaper branding sucks
  • + 1
 Man I saw their new dh fork a couple of years ago n I’ve been waiting to fully see it at detail ever since!!
  • + 2
 It's a good time to be a kid!
  • + 1
 I have my 7 year old kid's Transition Ripcord at 21.1# ready to rip. I'm a bit jealous of it honestly.
  • + 1
 On edit, 22.1#.
  • + 1
 Ha you keep getting lower and lower weight out of that thing.

I'd like to see Transition update that frame and travel to make it more of an all-mountain bike. Imagine that with this lighter suspension at 140mm of travel. Basically like an SB5, Troy, Mach 5.5, 5010 etc. Super versatile. I'll hit you up again on your part spec when I lighten up our next bike (likely a Clash 24). Cheers
  • + 1
 Aren’t most kids bikes 135 in the rear?
  • + 1
 No need to invent the wheel, there's still a bunch of 26in bikes for kids!
  • + 1
 26" is a little big for my 8yo still.
  • + 1
 Cool they're doing this!
  • + 0
 Lol

Post a Comment



