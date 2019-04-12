Video: Hayes' JUnit Line Includes Forks, Controls, Wheels and Brakes For Kids

Press Release: Hayes
We recently headed to St. George Utah in search of dry trails and nice weather to test the new Hayes Bicycle collection of products. We hooked up with our friends at the Outlaw Team coached by Tyson Henrie.
The team has some 30 riders that often ski together in the winter and ride together in the summer. It was a family affair with Ted & River Bell (father & son), Dan & Sam Dean, Dan & Clive LaRiviere, and Jason & Brodey Walker who all traveled down from Salt Lake City to spend a few days having some fun in the sun!
If you have ever done a video or photo shoot you know that you need to scout the location in advance to be sure the light is good, the trails are amazing, and in this case to be sure all the riders could handle the challenging trails. One thing we learned quickly was these kids were more than capable of riding anything in front of them from steep drops to challenging single track.
We spent the evening pimping out the bikes and getting all the new products adjusted and fit to the specific riders size and bike. A big thanks to the crew at Commencal bikes who will be the title sponsor this season for Team Outlaw.
So what is new, and why do we think these components will make such a big difference?
A key component of the JUNIT system is that the Manitou Machete 20” and 24” suspension forks offer complete adult functionality and adjustability, yet specifically tuned for kids. Our team was able to apply our extensive suspension expertise and knowledge to create something truly unique. Finally, young riders have the option of either a 20” or 24” fork to shred on a lightweight, high-quality Manitou chassis.
Another component of the JUNIT system is the new SUNringlé Düroc wheels. Offered in both 20” and 24”, JUNIT Düroc are high-quality, tubeless ready wheels for kids. Our wheel engineers applied their experience in designing rim profiles, materials, as well as applying SUNringlé Tubeless Ready (STR) technology yielding a premium youth wheel system.
Building off our award-winning Dominion A4 hydraulic brake, our product development team set out to design a brake system specifically for any rider with smaller hands. Dominion SFL (Short Finger Lever) maintains all the power and feel of our proven A4 design, fitted with a specifically smaller designed and narrower brake lever optimized for small hands.
JUNIT ProTaper MTB handlebar and grip is the final part of this system. Engineering began by researching anthropometric data from a NASA database. We determined the average hand size of a 6-10 year old which set the team into motion. Normally, grip diameter is a result of adding material to a standard handlebar size. For the JUNIT ProTaper handlebar system, we flipped the script. We began by determining the ideal grip diameter and worked inward. The result is a handlebar and grip with a 23mm outside diameter that’s ideal for a smaller ergonomic profile. The JUNIT ProTaper handlebar and grip are specifically designed to be used together.
Please stop by our booth - S3 at Sea Otter this weekend by the kids test track to see all the new JUNIT collection and learn more about the new Hayes Dominion A2 disc brakes, Manitou suspension forks, SUNringle' tubeless wheels and ProTaper small diameter bars and grips.
34 Comments
Fwiw this fork is like 3.8lbs which is a touch lighter than a Fox 34 and a lot lighter than any of the other spec'd forks on 24" sleds.
The first big production, legit Kids suspension! (McCloud shock now has the Nino kids specific tune option). Pretty awesome. Have to thank the Pioneers like Brian at Lil Shredder for forging the way when no one else would.
I just finished a big upgrade to one of our two 2018 Rocky Mt. Vertex 20".
First bike I just swapped the tires for the Spawn 2.2 x 20"
Second bike has a shorter stem. Spawn cranks(much shorter but can remember size at the moment), swapped the rims for Spawn TR, and tires again for their 2.2 and set up tubeless.
Honestly, this is the bike that Rocky should have made. They can thank me by giving me two vertex 24s with my above modifications(They could make a BC Edition). The tires alone totally changed the bike. It is now a real Mt. bike but still a bit heavy. The added traction was immediately apparent on both bikes, they were able to climb steeper and looser trails and descending confidence and ability went through the roof. I didnt realize how much the 1.9 tires were holding them back. For 2019 Rocky put a 2.2 on but did not change the rim, which i found pinched the tire to much, the wider spawn rims made for a much better fit, and TR. That being said I should have just bought the Spawn in the first place as the above modifications(after paying the LBS to lace the rims) was about 800. Add that to the original price and we have a 1600 kids bike 0-:
If you have a Spawn/Lil Shedder/Commencal 24" for sale and in good shape drop me a message as the one kid is just about to outgrow the Vertex.
Vitus Nucleus 24" for 480$ shipped to CA in 5 days for free with no taxes. Insane value. You'd have to spend over 800$ to get anything comparable. Air fork, decent maxxis tires (Spawns a good upgrade), 140mm cranks!!!!!, decent geo, 25 or 26lbs, 9sp 11-36 gearing (awesome for the price) and hydraulic disk brakes.
You'll have more than enough money to upgrade if you want too. Vitus is killing it for the value in 24/24" hardtails.
Commencal's Meta HT+ 24" has a 120mm fork and nice geometry! Its got a pretty terrible spec aside from that tho. Wheels and tires are super heavy, drive train isn't ideal, cranks are to long. You could take that package and swap all that stuff, but you'd be around 1900$ at that point for a shredding hard tail.
TrailCraft 24" is a sweet package and they will do a custom build for you, but if you are going for move travel then you are getting into dropping close to 2k.
I'd wait it out to see what other companies are doing with this J-Unit line. The dampers on this fork will be pretty impressive as well as the nice air spring (their top end spring with a steel shaft instead of alum).
I was looking at the Commencals and had not realized the spec was poor. I am worried that we may need to go Full squish soon and the prices go through the roof then.
That leaves me back with Spawn or Lil Shredder then if I need the more squish.
OR how about this!:
- you just get the Vitus for cheap (480$)
-You get an aftermarket JUnit fork at 120mm for (450$)
- Maxtion tires - 90$
- Angleset headset if possible for 50$
You can drop the HTA to 66d or 65.5d, throw that 120mm JUnit fork on there with Maxtion tires and go shred!
Prob about the same cost as the Spawn and the cranks will be correct. Another 100$ and you can make it 11-42 if you wanted.
Thats not a bad idea.
and will gladly pay more to ride more runs/km's in a day with the fam
start them young!
if you want lifelong brand loyalty ......
I cannot recommend these bikes enough.
You will see depreciation if you buy new but not crazy like the junk brands, especially when many are ready for the garbage when the one kid is done with them.
forums.mtbr.com/families-riding-kids/new-version-spinner-grind-air-20-a-1064083.html
I'd like to see Transition update that frame and travel to make it more of an all-mountain bike. Imagine that with this lighter suspension at 140mm of travel. Basically like an SB5, Troy, Mach 5.5, 5010 etc. Super versatile. I'll hit you up again on your part spec when I lighten up our next bike (likely a Clash 24). Cheers
