Video: Hayes' JUnit Line Includes Forks, Controls, Wheels and Brakes For Kids

Press Release: Hayes

We recently headed to St. George Utah in search of dry trails and nice weather to test the new Hayes Bicycle collection of products. We hooked up with our friends at the Outlaw Team coached by Tyson Henrie.The team has some 30 riders that often ski together in the winter and ride together in the summer. It was a family affair with Ted & River Bell (father & son), Dan & Sam Dean, Dan & Clive LaRiviere, and Jason & Brodey Walker who all traveled down from Salt Lake City to spend a few days having some fun in the sun!If you have ever done a video or photo shoot you know that you need to scout the location in advance to be sure the light is good, the trails are amazing, and in this case to be sure all the riders could handle the challenging trails. One thing we learned quickly was these kids were more than capable of riding anything in front of them from steep drops to challenging single track.We spent the evening pimping out the bikes and getting all the new products adjusted and fit to the specific riders size and bike. A big thanks to the crew at Commencal bikes who will be the title sponsor this season for Team Outlaw.So what is new, and why do we think these components will make such a big difference?A key component of the JUNIT system is that the Manitou Machete 20” and 24” suspension forks offer complete adult functionality and adjustability, yet specifically tuned for kids. Our team was able to apply our extensive suspension expertise and knowledge to create something truly unique. Finally, young riders have the option of either a 20” or 24” fork to shred on a lightweight, high-quality Manitou chassis.Another component of the JUNIT system is the new SUNringlé Düroc wheels. Offered in both 20” and 24”, JUNIT Düroc are high-quality, tubeless ready wheels for kids. Our wheel engineers applied their experience in designing rim profiles, materials, as well as applying SUNringlé Tubeless Ready (STR) technology yielding a premium youth wheel system.Building off our award-winning Dominion A4 hydraulic brake, our product development team set out to design a brake system specifically for any rider with smaller hands. Dominion SFL (Short Finger Lever) maintains all the power and feel of our proven A4 design, fitted with a specifically smaller designed and narrower brake lever optimized for small hands.JUNIT ProTaper MTB handlebar and grip is the final part of this system. Engineering began by researching anthropometric data from a NASA database. We determined the average hand size of a 6-10 year old which set the team into motion. Normally, grip diameter is a result of adding material to a standard handlebar size. For the JUNIT ProTaper handlebar system, we flipped the script. We began by determining the ideal grip diameter and worked inward. The result is a handlebar and grip with a 23mm outside diameter that’s ideal for a smaller ergonomic profile. The JUNIT ProTaper handlebar and grip are specifically designed to be used together.Please stop by our booth - S3 at Sea Otter this weekend by the kids test track to see all the new JUNIT collection and learn more about the new Hayes Dominion A2 disc brakes, Manitou suspension forks, SUNringle' tubeless wheels and ProTaper small diameter bars and grips.