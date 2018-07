The Kamloops Bike Ranch is an interesting plot of land. Huge gap jumps and blind step-downs - those words wouldn't describe a public bike park 90% of the time, but there it is, just a few seconds off the highway, completely legal. I'd argue that this place is just as legendary and instrumental in BC mountain biking as much as the Whistler Bike Park is. Just like the A-Line tombstone is in every Whistler video, so is the quarter in the Bike Ranch.