Video: Trail Maintenance, Hazzard Racing Style

After some compromising information comes out surrounding Hazzard Racing, Jesus warns Joe and Lachlan to keep a low profile until things blow over. Being discreet doesn't work so the boys have to go undercover as workers for the firm "Hazzard Contractors", specialising in serpent control, slop extraction and skid mark prevention. Find out how they get on with their newly assumed identities in this moving picture, "On The Job".Filmed in the Scottish Highlands where the teams HQ is based. For business, pleasure and merchandise acquisition please refer to our Hazzard Emporium website.See you next time once this whole thing blows over and we get back to racing.