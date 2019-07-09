Video: Trail Maintenance, Hazzard Racing Style

Jul 9, 2019
by Joe Barnes  
Hazzard Racing #2 - On The Job

by Hazzard-Racing
Views: 722    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


After some compromising information comes out surrounding Hazzard Racing, Jesus warns Joe and Lachlan to keep a low profile until things blow over. Being discreet doesn't work so the boys have to go undercover as workers for the firm "Hazzard Contractors", specialising in serpent control, slop extraction and skid mark prevention. Find out how they get on with their newly assumed identities in this moving picture, "On The Job".

Filmed in the Scottish Highlands where the teams HQ is based. For business, pleasure and merchandise acquisition please refer to our Hazzard Emporium website.

https://hazzardemporium.com


Vid pic

See you next time once this whole thing blows over and we get back to racing.

Securing Serpent Controll Contracts

Hazzard Racing Film 2


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Hey if Hazzard contracting is hiring I could apply and make sure you guys stay low key....Think of it as diversified staffing! Awesome video as always boys!
  • + 0
 video of the year! better than every garbage crap from so called hollywood that came out in the last 20 years! dope score as ever...biggie, inner circle, snow BIG LEBOWSKI ost...top chief, you are the top chief!
  • + 1
 It's like watching the scottish version of napoleon dynamite on bikes... lol nice one boys
  • + 1
 lovin' those narrow-ass non-imba approved lines boys! rock on!
  • + 1
 Top chief you are the man !

Post a Comment



