Video: Hardtails and Boating Adventures with Hazzard Racing

Oct 22, 2019
by Joe Barnes  
Joe Barnes' team of bandits head to the source, taking it in turns to ride beside and float down the river Arkaig. Things get out of hand when zero experience comes into play. Find out if the bandits survive in the film below.


lovely bridge


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Looks like fun, your bike skills bit better than your canoeing, water looks cold?
  • 1 0
 Omg this is fantastic!! Love it
  • 1 0
 No Jesus.....

