Video: Hazzard Racing in Wild Scottish Terrain
Dec 23, 2019
by
Joe Barnes
The lads head to the mountains to hone their skills on the exposed Scottish hill paths. Ferg gets hungry, Joe nearly falls off a cliff and LachyB flips otb! Nothing like a sketchy day out on the bikes.
Videos
Riding Videos
Joe Barnes
10 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
freeskifreak
(1 hours ago)
...can highly recommend it... (the trail) ...if you can find it..
....great quote and as always a hilarious video! love it !!
[Reply]
1
0
oldfaith
(1 hours ago)
Sooo good! I’m off to drop the gold in the pan in this strange Scottish weather.
[Reply]
2
0
TreeBeak
(1 hours ago)
That was awful funny
[Reply]
1
0
glasvagas
(1 hours ago)
Watched that while I was dae’n a keech.
[Reply]
1
0
Caliber38heavy
(10 mins ago)
Had to kill it halfway through. That tune is baaaaaaaad!
[Reply]
1
0
Pablo91Hudds
(2 mins ago)
The musics unbearable ????????????
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(1 hours ago)
The bey gees
[Reply]
1
0
TRG22
(38 mins ago)
Pure gold...
[Reply]
1
0
klerric
(17 mins ago)
ACE!!
[Reply]
1
0
Vicenbici
(2 mins ago)
video of the decade!
[Reply]
