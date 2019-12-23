Video: Hazzard Racing in Wild Scottish Terrain

Dec 23, 2019
by Joe Barnes  

The lads head to the mountains to hone their skills on the exposed Scottish hill paths. Ferg gets hungry, Joe nearly falls off a cliff and LachyB flips otb! Nothing like a sketchy day out on the bikes.

Droppin the Heat


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Joe Barnes


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
178800 views
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
97826 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
82618 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
62838 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
60537 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
47525 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
42540 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
41137 views

10 Comments

  • 1 0
 ...can highly recommend it... (the trail) ...if you can find it..

....great quote and as always a hilarious video! love it !!
  • 1 0
 Sooo good! I’m off to drop the gold in the pan in this strange Scottish weather.
  • 2 0
 Big Grin That was awful funny
  • 1 0
 Watched that while I was dae’n a keech.
  • 1 0
 Had to kill it halfway through. That tune is baaaaaaaad!
  • 1 0
 The musics unbearable ????????????
  • 1 0
 The bey gees
  • 1 0
 Pure gold...
  • 1 0
 ACE!!
  • 1 0
 video of the decade!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016103
Mobile Version of Website