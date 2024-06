You asked for it and wanted to see it. Dak Norton put down an incredible run and thought he couldn't be stopped until Amaury Pierron stepped up to the gates in Val Di Sole, and put down a run for the history books putting in one of the biggest gaps in world cup racing with +4.893 seconds ahead of Dak.



Watch the head to head comparion between the 1st and second place finishes. — GoPro Bike