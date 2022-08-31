Video: Heavy Tricks & New Lines at Halbgas Jam 2022 in Bembelbahn, Germany

After two years of hosting no VOLLGAS JAM events and reshaping the entire bike park, we crew decided to host the HALBGAS JAM this summer. With the name indicating only half the action, we wanted to host the event for riders and introduce them to the new lines that we've been digging and shaping over the last year. The weekend was a blast, with well-known German riders such as Lukas Schäfer, Max Mey and Pete Henke showing up and throwing down. Pete stomped his first Double Backflip after his withdrawal from competitions over five years ago, Max landed some heavy hits including a 360 Downside-Whip to to Tailwhip and Lukas made jaws drop with this insane 360-Transfer.