Boaz Hebblethwaite - A.k.a B1gNugget - a 20 year old from Christchurch New Zealand, is setting out to get in between the tape as much as possible in 2021. With the New Zealand National series starting up soon and a good crew of support backing him, Boaz's goal is well in reach: Find the limit and be high in the revs. Hold Tight Visuals brings you RedLining.