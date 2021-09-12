Video: Hectic Enduro Racing RAW From EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


There was no shortage of hectic stages filled with big moves at EWS Crans-Montana. Check out some of the action from the key sections on track.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Raw Video Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Crans Montana 2021


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Those are some wild sections to race
  • 1 0
 That is a proper track and that huck in the beginning was insane

