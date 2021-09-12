Pinkbike.com
Video: Hectic Enduro Racing RAW From EWS Crans-Montana 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
There was no shortage of hectic stages filled with big moves at EWS Crans-Montana. Check out some of the action from the key sections on track.
Racing and Events
Videos
Raw Video
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Crans Montana 2021
humoroususername
(45 mins ago)
Those are some wild sections to race
salespunk
(11 mins ago)
That is a proper track and that huck in the beginning was insane
